Premio Vegetti 2023 Winners

The recipients of the Premio Vegetti for 2023 were announced May 13, chosen by the members of World SF Italia chaired by Donato Altomare.

World SF Italia, Italy’s professional association for sff writers, is a vestige of the World SF organization once led by Harry Harrison. The award is their counterpart to the Nebula.

The members of the award jury for each category are shown below.

ROMANZO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

Le città galleggianti by Annarita Stella Petrino (Ed. Tabula Fati, 2022)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President), Jurors: V. Barbera, R. Del Piano, S. Giuffrida

SAGGIO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION ESSAY

La Percezione del Clima by Luca Ortino (Ed. Odoya 2021)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (Preisdent). Jurors: Tea C. Blanc, M. Conese, L. Sorge

ANTOLOGIA DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION ANTHOLOGY

Terzo Millennio curated by World SF Italia (Ed. Tabula fati, 2022)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President). Jurors: F. Calabrese, B. de Filippis, F. Radogna

RACCONTO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION STORY

Ortensie su Marte by Sandra Moretti (World SF Italia Magazine n. 2, Ed. Scudo, 2022)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President) Jurors: P. Giorgi, G. Lucchi, E. Palumbo