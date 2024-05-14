Premio Vegetti 2024 Winners and Finalists

The recipients of the Premio Vegetti for 2024 were announced April 20, chosen by the members of World SF Italia.

World SF Italia, Italy’s professional association for sff writers, is a vestige of the World SF organization once led by Harry Harrison. The award is their counterpart to the Nebula.

The members of the award jury for each category are shown below.

ROMANZO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

Winner: I giganti immortali by Stefano Carducci, Alessandro Fambrini and Ugo Malaguti (Elara, 2022)

Finalists

Daimones by Giancarlo Giuliani (Tabula Fati, 2022)

Eva dei sette mondi by Max Gobbo (Elara, 2023)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President), Jurors: N. Catellani, F. Conforti, R. Del Piano

SAGGIO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION ESSAY

Winner: Mondi sotterranei by Franco Piccinini (Scudo, 2023)

Finalists

Astronavi. Le storie dei vascelli spaziali nella narrativa e nel cinema by Michele Tetro and Roberto Azzara (Odoya, 2022)

Batman. Le origini, il mito by Riccardo Rosati and Renzo Giorgetti (Tabula Fati, 2022)

Fantascienza, un genere (femminile) by Laura Coci (Delos Digital, 2023)

Gli scrittori di Urania by Davide Arecco, Roberto Chiavini, Luca Ortino and Franco Piccinini (Profondo Rosso 2022)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (Preisdent). Jurors: T. Bologna, A. M. Bonavoglia, G. Miserville

ANTOLOGIA DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION ANTHOLOGY

Winner: Venezia Sci-Fi edited by Piero Giorgi (Scudo, 2023)

Finalists

Slava Ukraïni! 9 penne contro l’Orco edited by Pierfrancesco Prosperi (Tabula Fati, 2022)

Tempesta dal nulla edited by Luca Ortino and Carmine Treanni (Delos Digital, 2023)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President). Jurors: F. Calabrese, B. de Filippis, F. Radogna

RACCONTO DI FANTASCIENZA / SCIENCE FICTION STORY

Winner: Attenti al lupo by Sandra Moretti (World SF Italia Magazine n. 6, Scudo, 2023)

Finalists

Ammazzate Dino Da Ponza by A.M. Miglieruolo and L. Ortino (World SF Italia Magazine n. 6, Ed. Scudo, 2023)

I bei tempi andati by Franco Piccinini (Tempesta dal nulla, Ed. Delos Digital, 2023)

Il cucciolo by Daniela Piegai (Robot 97, Ed. Delos Digital, 2023)

Psicosfera per Solaris by Carlo Menzinger (IF n°28, Ed. Odoya, 2022)

Terraforming by Emanuele Manco (Trinacria Station, Ed. Delos Digital, 2022)

Jury: Matteo Vegetti (President) Jurors: C. F. Dozière, E. Gastaldi, E. G. Venanzoni

