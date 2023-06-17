Premios Kelvin 505 – 2023 Finalists

Spain’s Festival Celsius 232 committee revealed the 2023 shortlists for its Premios Kelvin 505 on May 29.

The trophies are scheduled for presentation at Festival Celsius 232 which takes place July 18-22 in Avilés, Spain.

Mejor novela original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

Horizonte de estrellas – Víctor Conde y Guillem Sánchez (Minotauro)

Simbiosis – Bruno Puelles (Minotauro)

Proyecto Kétchup – Inés Galiano (Obscura)

Solo los vivos perdonan – Ismael Martínez Biurrun (Aristas Martínez)

Mejor novela traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

El exorcismo de mi mejor amiga [My Best Friend’s Exorcism] – Grady Hendrix. Translation by Joan Josep Musarra Roca (Minotauro)

Huérfanos de la tierra [Shards of Earth] – Adrian Tchaikovsky. Translation of Julián Díez González (Alamut)

El mar de la tranquilidad [The Sea of Tranquility] – Emily St. John Mandel. Translation of Aitana Vega Casiano (Attic of books)

La sabiduría de las multitudes [The wisdom of crowds] – Joe Abercrombie. Translation by Manu Viciano (Alianza)

Mejor novela juvenil original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original juvenile novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

La ciudad de los mil ojos – Bruno Puelles (Puck)

Los viajeros de sueños – Marina Tena (La Galera)

La rebelión de Cameroth – Victoria Álvarez (Nocturna)

Después del océano – Belén Martínez (Puck)

Mejor novela juvenil traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best youth novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

La casa en el mar más azul [The House in the Cerulean Sea] – T.J. Klune. Translation by Carlos Abreu Fetter (Crossbooks)

El trono de jazmín [The Jasmine Throne] – Tasha Suri. Translation by María Inés Linares (Gamon)

Skandar y el ladrón del unicornio [Skandar and the Unicorn Thief] – A. F. Steadman. Translation of Irene Oliva Luque (Salamandra)

El río tiene dientes [The river has teeth] – Erica Waters. Translation of Sara Mendoza (DNX)

Incidentally, the committee has a little rule that the winner has to pick up the hardware in person:

The Kelvin are only delivered in Avilés. Kelvin only travel in the suitcase of their rightful owners. Kelvin are like Thor’s hammer or Arthur’s sword. If the winner of a Kelvin is not present to pick it up, it will faithfully wait in Limbo for Expectant Kelvins until it appears the following year, or the next, or the next … The Kelvins take a breath to Cthulhu, so they are eternal , you know. And very patient.