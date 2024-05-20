Premios Kelvin 505 – 2024 Finalists

Spain’s Festival Celsius 232 committee revealed the 2024 shortlists for its Premios Kelvin 505 on May 10.

The trophies are scheduled for presentation at Festival Celsius 232 which takes place July 16-20 in Avilés, Spain.

Mejor novela original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

Ardiente sol de la infancia, by Guillem López

Hija de la frontera, by Asier Moreno Vizuete

Intermnemosis, by Celia Corral-Vázquez

Teseo en Llamas, by Beatriz Alcaná

Mejor novela traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

Cómo vender una casa encantada, by Grady Hendrix. Translated by Pilar de la Peña Minguell.

La bahía del espejo, by Catriona Ward. Translated by Cristina Macía.

La montaña en el mar, by Ray Nayler. T ranslated by David Tejera Expósito.

Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Stephen Graham Jones. Translated by Manuel de los Reyes.

Mejor novela juvenil original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original juvenile novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain

De lobos y dioses, by Marina Tena

El alma del brujo, by Belén Martínez

El verano en que llegaron los lobos, by Patricia García-Rojo

La loba gris, by Maite Carranza

Mejor novela juvenil traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best youth novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain

Alas de sangre, by Rebecca Yarros. Translated by Graciela Romero Saldaña

Bajo la puerta de los susurros, by T. J. Klune. Translated by Carlos Abreu Fetter

Cuando ellas fueron dragones, by Kelly Barnhill. Translated by Veronica Garcia Perez

El invierno de la bruja, by Katherine Arden. Translated by Maia Figueroa

