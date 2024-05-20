Premios Kelvin 505 – 2024 Finalists

Spain’s Festival Celsius 232 committee revealed the 2024 shortlists for its Premios Kelvin 505 on May 10.
The trophies are scheduled for presentation at Festival Celsius 232 which takes place July 16-20 in Avilés, Spain.
Mejor novela original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain
- Ardiente sol de la infancia, by Guillem López
- Hija de la frontera, by Asier Moreno Vizuete
- Intermnemosis, by Celia Corral-Vázquez
- Teseo en Llamas, by Beatriz Alcaná
Mejor novela traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain
- Cómo vender una casa encantada, by Grady Hendrix. Translated by Pilar de la Peña Minguell.
- La bahía del espejo, by Catriona Ward. Translated by Cristina Macía.
- La montaña en el mar, by Ray Nayler. T ranslated by David Tejera Expósito.
- Mi corazón es una motosierra, by Stephen Graham Jones. Translated by Manuel de los Reyes.
Mejor novela juvenil original en castellano publicada por primera vez en España / Best original juvenile novel in Spanish published for the first time in Spain
- De lobos y dioses, by Marina Tena
- El alma del brujo, by Belén Martínez
- El verano en que llegaron los lobos, by Patricia García-Rojo
- La loba gris, by Maite Carranza
Mejor novela juvenil traducida al castellano y publicada por primera vez en España / Best youth novel translated into Spanish and published for the first time in Spain
- Alas de sangre, by Rebecca Yarros. Translated by Graciela Romero Saldaña
- Bajo la puerta de los susurros, by T. J. Klune. Translated by Carlos Abreu Fetter
- Cuando ellas fueron dragones, by Kelly Barnhill. Translated by Veronica Garcia Perez
- El invierno de la bruja, by Katherine Arden. Translated by Maia Figueroa
