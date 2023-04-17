Prix Jeunesse des Univers Parallèles 2023 Winner

Author Karine Lambert won the Prix Jeunesse Des Univers Parallèles 2023 (Youth Prize for Parallel Universes) for her novel Le Bal des monstres (Éditions Héritage). The award is given to the best children’s sff novel by vote of high school students in Quebec.

The announcement was made at the Salon international du livre de Québec, a gathering of the authors of the finalists and students who have read the nominated works this school year. A $2,000 prize was presented to the Lambert.

The two other finalists were Chroniques post-apocalyptiques d’une jeune entêtée by Annie Bacon (Bayard Canada) and Le Calcinateur entre en scène (La Légende marvinienne #1) by Bryan Perro (Éditions Scarab).

The three finalists were chosen from among the 18 titles in the running by a panel composed of Nancy Gamache, teacher at École L’Odyssée, in Quebec City, Hélène Boudreault, youth author, and Jean-Philippe Marcoux-Fortier, librarian in the library network of the City of Quebec.

Over 200 students voted on the winning novel. They came from thirteen secondary schools, both public and private, in eight regions administrative authorities of Quebec.