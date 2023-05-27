Robert Tilendis Review: Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co

Review by Robert Tilendis: Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG is a major German chocolatier and candy manufacturer with an international reputation for excellence.

The 74% Intense contains cocoa from Peru and comes in a square bar, about 3-1/2 inches on a side, weighing in at 3.5 oz (100 g), molded into 25 small tablets. The texture, as might be expected, is quite firm, just short of brittle, depending, of course on the temperature.

The taste has just a hint of sweetness, enough to cut the bitterness of the cacao. The aftertaste is somewhat buttery, with just a bare hint of vanilla.

All in all, it’s good chocolate, although not spectacular in any way. It’s nice to have in your pocket for emergencies, though.