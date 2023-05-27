Memorial Day Crime Fiction Awards Roundup

THE CRIME WRITERS OF CANADA AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

The Crime Writers of Canada have announced the winners of their annual Awards of Excellence.

BEST CRIME NOVEL

sponsored by Rakuten Kobo, with a $1000 prize

Anthony Bidulka, Going to Beautiful, Stonehouse Publishing

BEST CRIME FIRST NOVEL

sponsored by Melodie Campbell, with a $1000 prize

Sam Shelstad, Citizens of Light, TouchWood Editions

THE HOWARD ENGEL AWARD FOR BEST CRIME NOVEL SET IN CANADA

sponsored by Charlotte Engel and CWC, with a $500 prize

Joanne Jackson, A Snake in the Raspberry Patch, Stonehouse Publishing

THE WHODUNIT AWARD FOR BEST TRADITIONAL MYSTERY

sponsored by Jane Doe, with a $500 prize

Thomas King, Deep House, HarperCollins Canada

BEST CRIME NOVELLA

sponsored by Mystery Magazine, with a $200 prize

Alexis Stefanovich-Thomson, The Man Who Went Down Under, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazines

BEST CRIME SHORT STORY

sponsored by Mystery Magazine, with a $300 prize

Craig H. Bowlsby, The Girl Who Was Only Three Quarters Dead, Mystery Magazine

BEST FRENCH CRIME BOOK (FICTION AND NONFICTION)

Richard Ste-Marie, Monsieur Hämmerli, Éditions Alire

BEST JUVENILE OR YA CRIME BOOK (FICTION AND NONFICTION)

sponsored by Shaftesbury, with a $500 prize

Jo Treggiari, Heartbreak Homes, Nimbus Publishing Limited

THE BRASS KNUCKLES AWARD FOR BEST NONFICTION CRIME BOOK

sponsored by David Reid Simpson Law Firm, Hamilton, with a $300 prize

Rosemary Sullivan, The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, HarperCollins Canada

THE AWARD FOR BEST UNPUBLISHED MANUSCRIPT

sponsored by ECW Press, with a $500 prize

Mary Keenan, Snowed

SPOTTED OWL

The winner of the 2023 Spotted Owl Award was announced on May 8. The award is for a mystery published during the previous calendar year by an author whose primary residence is Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho or the Province of British Columbia. The winner is:

What She Found, by Robert Dugoni

The other finalists were:

The Silent Sisters, by Robert Dugoni

Something to Hide, by Elizabeth George

The Lost Kings, by Tyrell Johnson

Cold Snap, by Marc Cameron

Murder at Black Oaks, by Phillip Margolin

Hell and Gone, by Sam Wiebe

Tom Clancy’s Red Winter, by Marc Cameron

Nothing to Lose, by J.A. Jance

Notes on an Execution, by Danya Kukafka