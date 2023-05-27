Memorial Day Crime Fiction Awards Roundup

THE CRIME WRITERS OF CANADA AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE
The Crime Writers of Canada have announced the winners of their annual Awards of Excellence.
BEST CRIME NOVEL
sponsored by Rakuten Kobo, with a $1000 prize
- Anthony Bidulka, Going to Beautiful, Stonehouse Publishing
BEST CRIME FIRST NOVEL
sponsored by Melodie Campbell, with a $1000 prize
- Sam Shelstad, Citizens of Light, TouchWood Editions
THE HOWARD ENGEL AWARD FOR BEST CRIME NOVEL SET IN CANADA
sponsored by Charlotte Engel and CWC, with a $500 prize
- Joanne Jackson, A Snake in the Raspberry Patch, Stonehouse Publishing
THE WHODUNIT AWARD FOR BEST TRADITIONAL MYSTERY
sponsored by Jane Doe, with a $500 prize
- Thomas King, Deep House, HarperCollins Canada
BEST CRIME NOVELLA
sponsored by Mystery Magazine, with a $200 prize
- Alexis Stefanovich-Thomson, The Man Who Went Down Under, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazines
BEST CRIME SHORT STORY
sponsored by Mystery Magazine, with a $300 prize
- Craig H. Bowlsby, The Girl Who Was Only Three Quarters Dead, Mystery Magazine
BEST FRENCH CRIME BOOK (FICTION AND NONFICTION)
- Richard Ste-Marie, Monsieur Hämmerli, Éditions Alire
BEST JUVENILE OR YA CRIME BOOK (FICTION AND NONFICTION)
sponsored by Shaftesbury, with a $500 prize
- Jo Treggiari, Heartbreak Homes, Nimbus Publishing Limited
THE BRASS KNUCKLES AWARD FOR BEST NONFICTION CRIME BOOK
sponsored by David Reid Simpson Law Firm, Hamilton, with a $300 prize
- Rosemary Sullivan, The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, HarperCollins Canada
THE AWARD FOR BEST UNPUBLISHED MANUSCRIPT
sponsored by ECW Press, with a $500 prize
- Mary Keenan, Snowed
SPOTTED OWL
The winner of the 2023 Spotted Owl Award was announced on May 8. The award is for a mystery published during the previous calendar year by an author whose primary residence is Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho or the Province of British Columbia. The winner is:
- What She Found, by Robert Dugoni
The other finalists were:
- The Silent Sisters, by Robert Dugoni
- Something to Hide, by Elizabeth George
- The Lost Kings, by Tyrell Johnson
- Cold Snap, by Marc Cameron
- Murder at Black Oaks, by Phillip Margolin
- Hell and Gone, by Sam Wiebe
- Tom Clancy’s Red Winter, by Marc Cameron
- Nothing to Lose, by J.A. Jance
- Notes on an Execution, by Danya Kukafka