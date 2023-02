Peter Dennis Pautz of the World Fantasy Awards Administration announced today that Kelly Robson has been added to the panel for this year’s awards. (The full slate of judges is listed in File 770’s updated post here.)

Robson replaces Mary Anne Mohanraj who stepped down due to personal circumstances in January.