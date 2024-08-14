Seattle 2025 Announces Best Poem Special Hugo Award

The Seattle 2025 Worldcon committee today announced a Special Hugo Award for Best Poem will be on the Hugo ballot next year.

The Hugo rules give each year’s Worldcon the option of creating one special category. Seattle 2025’s will recognize speculative, science fiction, and fantasy poems from 2024 which are “at least three lines”.

The Seattle Worldcon team points to the city’s “rich, vibrant poetry culture…. From having one of the only poetry-only bookstores to having its own Civic Poet, the Seattle poetry scene teems with activity…. We look forward to seeing what poems resonate with the WSFS membership.”

The con launched its poetry celebration in July by naming of Brandon O’Brien as the Poet Laureate for Seattle Worldcon 2025.

