Second Annual Brave New Weird Winners

It’s an award, says Brave New Weird anthology editor Alex Woodroe, avoiding any “Is it a breath mint? No, it’s a candy mint!” arguments. Tenebrous Press announced the winners of the second annual Brave New Weird Award on April 9, chosen from over a thousand submissions. They constitute the table of contents of Brave New Weird: The Best New Weird Horror vo. 2 which will be shipped in June.

BRAVE NEW WEIRD VOLUME TWO TABLE OF CONTENTS

Amitha Jagannath Knight – My Mother, The Exoskeleton

Anemone Moss – Everything You Dump Here Ends Up in the Ocean

Chris Kuriata – Family Not Going To Heaven

Daniel DeRock – Guest Opinion: We must take action regarding the [REDACTED] High School janitor

David Simmons – Food is Poison

Eirik Gumeny – A Balanced Breakfast

Elena Sichrovsky – Embryo

Geneve Flynn – A Box of Hair and Nail

Hussani Abdulrahim – The Library Virus

Ivan Zoric – Our Roots Will Dry Out in the End

Judith Shadford – Endless Yearning

Karlo Yeager Rodríguez – Up In the Hills, She Dreams of Her Daughter Deep In the Ground

KS Walker – River Bargain Baby

LC von Hessen – Transmasc of the Red Death

M.M. Olivas – The Prince of Oakland

Michael Bettendorf – As the Music Plays Groovy

Nelly Geraldine García-Rosas – Lullaby for the Unseen

Patrick Malka – Show Me

Perfect Kiss Strickoll – punctum (o baked alaska for you i am a former american)

Premee Mohamed – Quietus

Rachael K. Jones – The Sound of Children Screaming

Simone le Roux – The Man Outside

Thomas Ha – In That Crumbling Home

In addition to the Table of Contents, Brave New Weird has also honored a few notable individuals for their contributions to the New Weird spectrum:

BRAVEST, NEWEST, WEIRDEST IN SHORT FICTION:

And what is New Weird Horror? Tenebrous Press says:

We define New Weird Horror as a Horror subgenre focused on progress, creatively capturing themes and questions that bleed into fiction straight from the modern reader’s life and future. It acts as a challenge to break new ground in terms of form and content and to engage with the unknown. Beyond that, New Weird Horror will be defined by the winning pieces themselves.

