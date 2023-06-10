Skye Kingsbury Reviews: Ritter White Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts

Ritter White Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts

By Skye Kingsbury: This is my first time eating this variety of Ritter.

There’s very little scent. Most chocolate has a perfume. Milk chocolate has more of a scent than white and less than dark.

This chocolate smells like almost … nothing. It has a very faint floral scent and I’m pretty sure it’s the hazelnuts.

The chocolate is very good quality white chocolate. It’s smooth, creamy, melts in the mouth without being cloyingly sweet. Bad white chocolate builds up in the back of my throat and clogs it. This doesn’t. It’s yummy.

It’s also melting in my hands! It melts really fast, much quicker than a Hershey bar. I’m having to lick my fingers as I eat it.

There are whole hazelnuts and lots of them. They taste like freshly-cracked hazelnuts. Hazelnuts in every bite.

The chocolate has some texture, not just from the hazelnuts. It’s a bit of crunch. No idea what it is but I like it. It’s like crunching on granulated sugar in a really nice way. It’s a definite enhancement.

Mmmmmm.

Dimitri was unimpressed.

This is really good and I recommend it.