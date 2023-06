The winners of the 2023 Lambda Literary Awards were announced on June 9.

The winner in the sff category is listed below, as are two other winners of genre interest. The complete list of Lammy winners is here.

LGBTQ SPECULATIVE FICTION

The Wicked and the Willing by Lianyu Tan (Shattered Scepter Press)

BISEXUAL FICTION

Reluctant Immortals by Gwendolyn Kiste (S&S / Saga Press)

LGBTQ+ STUDIES

Keeping It Unreal: Black Queer Fantasy and Superhero Comics by Darieck Scott (NYU Press)