Stealing Up on the Latest Crime Fiction Awards

From Japan, the UK and Australia comes news of three crime fiction awards.

2023 MALTESE FALCON AWARD

S. J. Rozan has won the 2023 Falcon Award for Paper Son.

The award is given by the Maltese Falcon Society of Japan for the best hardboiled/private eye novel published in Japan in the previous year.

The winning author receives a certificate of merit and a falcon sculpture crafted in wood.

The Maltese Falcon Society was founded in San Francisco in 1981, and later added chapters in New York and Japan. The Japanese chapter is the last one still active, and holds meetings in Tokyo and Osaka.

2023 FINGERPRINT AWARDS

Capital Crime, a crime fiction con in London, has announced the finalists for The Fingerprint Awards 2022. The public can vote for the winners at the link. The winners will be announced August 31.

CRIME BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

The Botanist by M W Craven

The It Girl by Ruth Ware

Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell

The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz

THRILLER BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett

Do No Harm by Jack Jordan

Truly Darkly Deeply by Victoria Selman

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister

A Good Day to Die by Amen Alonge

HISTORICAL BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan

The Clockwork Girl by Anna Mazzola

A Fatal Crossing by Tom Hindle

Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson

GENRE-BUSTING BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

The House of Ashes by Stuart Neville

The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

Suicide Thursday by Will Carver

DEBUT BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

The Maid by Nita Prose

Wahala by Nikki May

That Green-Eyed Girl by Julie Owen-Moylan

A Fatal Crossing by Tom Hindle

Death and the Conjuror by Tom Mead

AUDIO BOOK OF THE YEAR 2022

Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith; narrated by Robert Glenister

The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly; narrated by Helen Keeley

One Last Secret by Adele Parks; narrated by Kristin Atherton

The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett; narrated by Thomas Judd

Better the Blood by Michael Bennett; narrated by Miriama McDowell and Richard Te Are

2023 DAVITT AWARDS

Sisters in Crime Australia have announced the 2023 Davitt Awards longlist. The award is given for the best crime and mystery books published by women in 2022..

ADULT NOVELS

N D Campbell, Daughters of Eve (Allen & Unwin) Debut

Jane Caro, The Mother (Allen & Unwin) Debut

Lucy Christopher, Release (Text Publishing)

Aoife Clifford, When We Fall (Ultimo Press)

Maryrose Cuskelly, The Cane (Allen & Unwin) Debut

Kerry Greenwood, Murder in Williamstown (Allen & Unwin)

Margaret Hickey, Stone Town (Penguin Random House Australia)

Julie Janson, Madukka the River Serpent (UWA Publishing)

Tracey Lien, All That’s Left Unsaid (HQ Fiction) Debut

Fleur McDonald, Broad River Station (Allen & Unwin)

Dinuka McKenzie, The Torrent (HarperCollins Publishing Australia) Debut

Dervla McTiernan, The Murder Rule (HarperCollins Publishing Australia)

Mercedes Mercier, White Noise (HarperCollins Publishing Australia) Debut

Vikki Petraitis, The Unbelieved (Allen & Unwin) Debut

Sally Piper, Bone Memories (University of Queensland Press)

Hayley Scrivenor, Dirt Town (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut

Emma Styles, No Country for Girls (Sphere, an imprint of Hachette Australia) Debut

Susan White, Cut (Affirm Press)

YOUNG ADULT NOVELS

Louise Bassett, The Hidden Girl (Walker Books) Debut

Sarah Epstein, Night Lights (Fourteen Press)

Ellie Marney, The Killing Code (Allen & Unwin)

CHILDREN’S NOVELS

Deborah Abela, The Book of Wondrous Possibilities (Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Australia)

Charlie Archbold, The Sugarcane Kids and the Red-bottomed Boat (Text Publishing)

Fleur Ferris, Seven Days (Penguin Random House Australia)

Emily Gale, The Goodbye Year (Text Publishing)

Nicki Greenberg, The Detective’s Guide to New York City (Affirm Press)

Lian Tanner, Rita’s Revenge (Allen & Unwin)

Sue Whiting, Pearly and Pig and the Great Hairy Beast (Walker Books)

NON-FICTION

Wendy Davis, Don’t Make a Fuss: It’s only the Claremont Serial Killer (Fremantle Press) Debut

Meg Foster, Boundary Crossers: The hidden history of Australia’s other bushrangers (NewSouth Books) Debut

Ellis Gunn, Rattled (Allen & Unwin) Debut

Katrina Marson, Legitimate Sexpectations: The power of sex-ed (Scribe Publications)

Megan Norris, Out of the Ashes (Big Sky Publishing)

