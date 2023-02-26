Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 Finalists

The judging panel’s nominees for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 have been announced.

FANTASY

R B Lemberg, The Unbalancing (Tachyon Publications)

Simon Jimenez, The Spear Cuts Through Water (Del Rey)

Sara A Mueller, The Bone Orchard (Tor Books)

Ayọ̀délé Ọlọ́fintúàdé, Swallow (Masobe Books)

Nicola Griffith, Spear (Tor.com)

Sunyi Dean, The Book Eaters (HarperVoyager)

T. Kingfisher, Nettle and Bone (Titan Books)

SCIENCE FICTION

Ciel Pierlot, Bluebird (Angry Robot)

Tochi Onyebuchi, Goliath (Tor.com)

EJ Swift, The Coral Bones (Unsung Stories)

Adrian Tchaikovsky, Eyes of the Void (Orbit Books)

Charlie Jane Anders, Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Titan Books)

Ray Nayler, The Mountain In The Sea (MCD Books)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

Okwiri Oduor, Things They Lost (Simon & Schuster)

Eugen Bacon, Mage of Fools (Meerkat Press)

J M Miro, Ordinary Monsters (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Neon Yang, The Genesis of Misery (Tor Books)

Lorraine Wilson, The Way The Light Bends (Luna Press)

Jo Harkin, Tell Me An Ending (Penguin Books)

NOVELLA

Stewart Hotston, The Entropy Of Loss (NewCon Press)

Rhiannon A Grist, The Queen Of The High Fields (Luna Press)

Sam A Miller, Kid Wolf And Kraken Boy (Solaris Books)

Naseem Jamnia, The Bruising Of Qilwa (Tachyon Publications)

Gigi Ganguly, One Arm Shorter Than The Other (Atthis Books)

Paul Cornell, Rosebud (Tor.com)

Emily Bergslien & Kat Weaver, Uncommon Charm (Neon Hemlock)

SHORT FICTION

The book critics responsible for this set of honors are –