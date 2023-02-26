Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 Finalists

The judging panel’s nominees for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 have been announced. 

FANTASY

  • R B Lemberg, The Unbalancing (Tachyon Publications)
  • Simon Jimenez, The Spear Cuts Through Water (Del Rey)
  • Sara A Mueller, The Bone Orchard (Tor Books)
  • Ayọ̀délé Ọlọ́fintúàdé, Swallow (Masobe Books)
  • Nicola Griffith, Spear (Tor.com)
  • Sunyi Dean, The Book Eaters (HarperVoyager)
  • T. Kingfisher, Nettle and Bone (Titan Books)

SCIENCE FICTION

  • Ciel Pierlot, Bluebird (Angry Robot)
  • Tochi Onyebuchi, Goliath (Tor.com)
  • EJ Swift, The Coral Bones (Unsung Stories)
  • Adrian Tchaikovsky, Eyes of the Void (Orbit Books)
  • Charlie Jane Anders, Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Titan Books)
  • Ray Nayler, The Mountain In The Sea (MCD Books)

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

  • Okwiri Oduor, Things They Lost (Simon & Schuster)
  • Eugen Bacon, Mage of Fools (Meerkat Press)
  • J M Miro, Ordinary Monsters (Bloomsbury Publishing)
  • Neon Yang, The Genesis of Misery (Tor Books)
  • Lorraine Wilson, The Way The Light Bends (Luna Press)
  • Jo Harkin, Tell Me An Ending (Penguin Books)

NOVELLA

  • Stewart Hotston, The Entropy Of Loss (NewCon Press)
  • Rhiannon A Grist, The Queen Of The High Fields (Luna Press)
  • Sam A Miller, Kid Wolf And Kraken Boy (Solaris Books)
  • Naseem Jamnia, The Bruising Of Qilwa (Tachyon Publications)
  • Gigi Ganguly, One Arm Shorter Than The Other (Atthis Books)
  • Paul Cornell, Rosebud (Tor.com)
  • Emily Bergslien & Kat Weaver, Uncommon Charm (Neon Hemlock)

SHORT FICTION

The book critics responsible for this set of honors are –

