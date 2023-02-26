Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 Finalists

The judging panel’s nominees for the Subjective Chaos Kind of Awards 2023 have been announced.
FANTASY
- R B Lemberg, The Unbalancing (Tachyon Publications)
- Simon Jimenez, The Spear Cuts Through Water (Del Rey)
- Sara A Mueller, The Bone Orchard (Tor Books)
- Ayọ̀délé Ọlọ́fintúàdé, Swallow (Masobe Books)
- Nicola Griffith, Spear (Tor.com)
- Sunyi Dean, The Book Eaters (HarperVoyager)
- T. Kingfisher, Nettle and Bone (Titan Books)
SCIENCE FICTION
- Ciel Pierlot, Bluebird (Angry Robot)
- Tochi Onyebuchi, Goliath (Tor.com)
- EJ Swift, The Coral Bones (Unsung Stories)
- Adrian Tchaikovsky, Eyes of the Void (Orbit Books)
- Charlie Jane Anders, Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Titan Books)
- Ray Nayler, The Mountain In The Sea (MCD Books)
BLURRED BOUNDARIES
- Okwiri Oduor, Things They Lost (Simon & Schuster)
- Eugen Bacon, Mage of Fools (Meerkat Press)
- J M Miro, Ordinary Monsters (Bloomsbury Publishing)
- Neon Yang, The Genesis of Misery (Tor Books)
- Lorraine Wilson, The Way The Light Bends (Luna Press)
- Jo Harkin, Tell Me An Ending (Penguin Books)
NOVELLA
- Stewart Hotston, The Entropy Of Loss (NewCon Press)
- Rhiannon A Grist, The Queen Of The High Fields (Luna Press)
- Sam A Miller, Kid Wolf And Kraken Boy (Solaris Books)
- Naseem Jamnia, The Bruising Of Qilwa (Tachyon Publications)
- Gigi Ganguly, One Arm Shorter Than The Other (Atthis Books)
- Paul Cornell, Rosebud (Tor.com)
- Emily Bergslien & Kat Weaver, Uncommon Charm (Neon Hemlock)
SHORT FICTION
- Iori Kusano, can i offer you a nice egg in this trying time (Uncanny Magazine)
- Susan Rukeyser, The Two-Faced Miracle of Justice Father Win (Podomatic)
- Tobi Ogirundan, The Lady Of The Yellow-Painted Library (in Africa Risen, Tor.com)
- Leora Spitzer, This Excessive Use Of Pickled Food (Khoreo)
- Carlos Hernandez, I Will Have This Diamond for a Heart (Uncanny Magazine)
The book critics responsible for this set of honors are –
- Adri, from Nerds of a Feather, Flock Together.
- C., from The Middle Shelf
- Imyril, from There’s Always Room For One More
- Gautam Bhatia, from Strange Horizons magazine.
- Kris Vyas-Myall, from Cloaked Creators
- L.A. Young, from Aquavenatus and Fantasy-Faction
- Matt aka Womble, from Runalongtheshelves
- Robin Rose Graves, from The Book Wormhole
- Roseanna, from A Reader of Else
- Sara, from Fiction Fans Podcast
- Sun, fromWormholes and Wooden Doors.