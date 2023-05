The winner of the 2023 Tähtivaeltaja (“Star Rover”) Award was announced on May 10. Sponsored by the Helsinki Science Fiction Society, the award goes to the best science fiction book published in Finland in the previous year. The winner is:

N. K. Jemisin: Kivinen taivas (The Stone Sky, Translated into Finnish by Mika Kivimäki, Jalava)

The members of the award jury were journalist Hannu Blommila, editor-in-chief Toni Jerrman, critic Elli Leppä, and translator and critic Kaisa Ranta.