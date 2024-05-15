Tähtivaeltaja Award 2024

The winner of the 2024 Tähtivaeltaja (“Star Rover”) Award was announced on May 14. Sponsored by the Helsinki Science Fiction Society, the award goes to the best science fiction book published in Finland in the previous year. The winner is:

Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone: Tällä tavalla hävitään aikasota (This Is How You Lose the Time War, translated to Finnish by Kaisa Ranta; Hertta)

The winner was selected by a jury composed of journalist Hannu Blommila, editor Toni Jerrman, and critic Elli Leppä.

