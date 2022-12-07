Television Nominations Announced for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the Television nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary leads the TV contenders with six nominations, and AMC’s Better Call Saul (AMC) follows with five.

The works of genre interest that received the most nominations are:

House Of The Dragon (HBO) – 3

Andor (Disney+) – 2

Also, Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix), the Korean series Michaele Jordan reviewed here, is a nominee for Best Foreign Language Series.

The Critics Choice Awards Film nominations will be announced on December 14.

The award winners will be revealed on January 15.