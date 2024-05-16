The Tomorrow Prize & The Green Feather Award 2024 Honorees

The Tomorrow Prize and The Green Feather Award winners were revealed at the Celebrity Readings & Honors ceremony at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on May 11.

The Tomorrow Prize recognizes outstanding new works of science fiction written by Los Angeles County high school students. First, Second, and Third place Tomorrow Prize winners receive $250, $150, and $100 USD cash prizes. The first place Tomorrow Prize winner is published in L.A. Parent Magazine.

The Green Feather Award is an additional special prize category for an environmentally focused sci-fi story. The winner receives $250 and online publication by the Nature Nexus Institute.

Ariel Preston. Photo by Steven Edward Calcote.

THE TOMORROW PRIZE

1st Place

ARIEL PRESTON (Port of Los Angeles High School) for “‘Goodbye,’ Said the Machine”

2nd Place

AVERY WATSON (West Ranch High School) for “My Nellhan”

3rd Place — The Tomorrow Prize:

STEVEN ORTEGA (Orthopedic Medical Magnet High School) for “Pandemonium Porcellus”

Tomorrow Prize Finalists

ISABEL CEBALLOS (Port of Los Angeles High School) for “Our Blue Sky”

SHAJID ISLAM (Downtown Magnets Highschool) for “Stardust”

THE GREEN FEATHER AWARD

Winner

EVELYN MANN (Hollywood High School) for “The Aquaccelerator”

