Third Critics Choice Super Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) on March 16 announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, “honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both movies and television, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once led the film winners with three awards overall, awarded Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, while Ke Huy Quan took home Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie.

The Boys led with the most television series wins, also earning three awards. It won Best Superhero Series, while Antony Starr was named both Best Actor in a Superhero Series as well as Best Villain in a Series.

The complete list of winners follows the jump.

FILM

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Viola Davis – The Woman King

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Batman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Colin Farrell – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

SERIES

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Cobra Kai

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Helen Mirren – 1923

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Boys

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Wednesday

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Andor

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adam Scott – Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette – Severance

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

[Based on a press release.]