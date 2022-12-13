This Is Horror Awards 2021 Voting Opens

This Is Horror, the UK website, is taking votes for its annual awards through 12:01 a.m. BST on January 7. Anyone can vote — click through for instructions. Here is the shortlist, which was just announced on December 7.

NOVEL OF THE YEAR

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Queen of Teeth by Hailey Piper

Red X by David Demchuk

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

NOVELLA OF THE YEAR

Comfort Me with Apples by Catherynne M. Valente

Goddess of Filth by V. Castro

Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw

Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca

Waif by Samantha Kolesnik

SHORT STORY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

Beneath a Pale Sky by Philip Fracassi

Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons by Keith Rosson

In That Endlessness, Our End by Gemma Files

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez (translated by Megan McDowell)

The Ghost Sequences by A.C. Wise

ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR

Lost Contact, edited by Max Booth III and Lori Michelle

Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World, edited by Eric J. Guignard

The Bad Book, edited by John F.D. Taff

There is No Death, There are No Dead, edited by Aaron J. French and Jess Landry

When Things Get Dark, edited by Ellen Datlow

FICTION MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

Apex Magazine

Fantasy Magazine

Lamplight Magazine

Nightmare Magazine

The Dark

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Clash Books

Grimscribe Press

Meerkat Press

Titan Books

Tor Nightfire

FICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Bridgewater by Grim & Mild

Old Gods of Appalachia

The Silt Verses

The Wicked Library

WE’RE NOT MEANT TO KNOW

NONFICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Against Everyone with Conner Habib

Cursed Morsels

Dead Headspace

Talking Scared

The Kingcast