This Is Horror Awards 2021 Voting Opens

This Is Horror, the UK website, is taking votes for its annual awards through 12:01 a.m. BST on January 7. Anyone can vote — click through for instructions. Here is the shortlist, which was just announced on December 7.
NOVEL OF THE YEAR
- My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
- Queen of Teeth by Hailey Piper
- Red X by David Demchuk
- Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
- This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno
NOVELLA OF THE YEAR
- Comfort Me with Apples by Catherynne M. Valente
- Goddess of Filth by V. Castro
- Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
- Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca
- Waif by Samantha Kolesnik
SHORT STORY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR
- Beneath a Pale Sky by Philip Fracassi
- Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons by Keith Rosson
- In That Endlessness, Our End by Gemma Files
- The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez (translated by Megan McDowell)
- The Ghost Sequences by A.C. Wise
ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR
- Lost Contact, edited by Max Booth III and Lori Michelle
- Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World, edited by Eric J. Guignard
- The Bad Book, edited by John F.D. Taff
- There is No Death, There are No Dead, edited by Aaron J. French and Jess Landry
- When Things Get Dark, edited by Ellen Datlow
FICTION MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR
- Apex Magazine
- Fantasy Magazine
- Lamplight Magazine
- Nightmare Magazine
- The Dark
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
- Clash Books
- Grimscribe Press
- Meerkat Press
- Titan Books
- Tor Nightfire
FICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR
- Bridgewater by Grim & Mild
- Old Gods of Appalachia
- The Silt Verses
- The Wicked Library
- WE’RE NOT MEANT TO KNOW
NONFICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR
- Against Everyone with Conner Habib
- Cursed Morsels
- Dead Headspace
- Talking Scared
- The Kingcast