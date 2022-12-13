This Is Horror Awards 2021 Voting Opens

This Is Horror, the UK website, is taking votes for its annual awards through 12:01 a.m. BST on January 7. Anyone can vote — click through for instructions. Here is the shortlist, which was just announced on December 7.

NOVEL OF THE YEAR

  • My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
  • Queen of Teeth by Hailey Piper
  • Red X by David Demchuk
  • Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
  • This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

NOVELLA OF THE YEAR

  • Comfort Me with Apples by Catherynne M. Valente
  • Goddess of Filth by V. Castro
  • Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
  • Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca
  • Waif by Samantha Kolesnik

SHORT STORY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

  • Beneath a Pale Sky by Philip Fracassi
  • Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons by Keith Rosson
  • In That Endlessness, Our End by Gemma Files
  • The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez (translated by Megan McDowell)
  • The Ghost Sequences by A.C. Wise

ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR

  • Lost Contact, edited by Max Booth III and Lori Michelle
  • Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World, edited by Eric J. Guignard
  • The Bad Book, edited by John F.D. Taff
  • There is No Death, There are No Dead, edited by Aaron J. French and Jess Landry
  • When Things Get Dark, edited by Ellen Datlow

FICTION MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

  • Apex Magazine
  • Fantasy Magazine
  • Lamplight Magazine
  • Nightmare Magazine
  • The Dark

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

  • Clash Books
  • Grimscribe Press
  • Meerkat Press
  • Titan Books
  • Tor Nightfire

FICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR

  • Bridgewater by Grim & Mild
  • Old Gods of Appalachia
  • The Silt Verses
  • The Wicked Library
  • WE’RE NOT MEANT TO KNOW

NONFICTION PODCAST OF THE YEAR

  • Against Everyone with Conner Habib
  • Cursed Morsels
  • Dead Headspace
  • Talking Scared
  • The Kingcast

