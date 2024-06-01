Top 10 Stories for May 2024

Last month’s most-read post was Ersatz Culture’s report revealing that “The local government of the area where the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon took place has published a 10-year plan, which — amongst other things — indicates an intention to bid to hold the Worldcon again, within the next five years.”

Another noteworthy story took less than two days to reach #4 on the list — the news about the Romance Writers of America’s bankruptcy filing – which had an assist from links in a Publishers Weekly article.

Here are the ten most-read stories of May 2024 according to dread Jetpack.

