Top 10 Stories for May 2024

Last month’s most-read post was Ersatz Culture’s report revealing that “The local government of the area where the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon took place has published a 10-year plan, which — amongst other things — indicates an intention to bid to hold the Worldcon again, within the next five years.”
Another noteworthy story took less than two days to reach #4 on the list — the news about the Romance Writers of America’s bankruptcy filing – which had an assist from links in a Publishers Weekly article.
Here are the ten most-read stories of May 2024 according to dread Jetpack.
- The Pidu District of Chengdu Announces a 10-Year Science Fiction Plan
- Pixel Scroll 5/8/24 Ansible And Grendel
- Pixel Scroll 5/6/24 You Saved The Ringworld Old Wu, Louis
- Romance Writers of America Files Bankruptcy
- Pixel Scroll 5/12/24 With A Sprinkle Of Pixel Dust, You Can File Like A Bird
- Spector Creative Toy Controversy
- Pixel Scroll 5/3/24 Shhhh, I’m Hunting Pixels
- Do You Want To Own the First Hugo Award Ever Given?
- Pixel Scroll 5/23/24 Shhhh. The Pixels Are Sleeping, Let’s Not Disturb Them
- Pixel Scroll 5/27/24 Pixel Yourself On A Scroll By A Tickbox
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
I hope we can prevent China from holding another Worldcon until they clean up their act a bit.