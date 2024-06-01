Top 10 Stories for May 2024

Posted on by

Last month’s most-read post was Ersatz Culture’s report revealing that “The local government of the area where the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon took place has published a 10-year plan, which — amongst other things — indicates an intention to bid to hold the Worldcon again, within the next five years.”

Another noteworthy story took less than two days to reach #4 on the list — the news about the Romance Writers of America’s bankruptcy filing – which had an assist from links in a Publishers Weekly article.

Here are the ten most-read stories of May 2024 according to dread Jetpack.

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

One thought on “Top 10 Stories for May 2024

  1. I hope we can prevent China from holding another Worldcon until they clean up their act a bit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.