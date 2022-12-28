Uncanny Magazine Issue 50 Launches 1/3

The 50th issue of Uncanny Magazine, winner of six Hugos and a British Fantasy Award, will be available on January 3 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 50th issue of their six-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine’s content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages- half on day of release and half on February 7.

Follow Uncanny on their website, or on Twitter and Facebook.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 50 Table of Contents:

Cover

Sharps and Soft by Galen Dara

Editorials

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

“The Tired Body Problem” by Meg Elison

Fiction

“Collaboration?” by Ken Liu and Caroline M. Yoachim (1/3)

“Cold Relations” by Mary Robinette Kowal (1/3)

“How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark (1/3)

“Waystation City” by A. T. Greenblatt (1/3)

“Horsewoman” by A.M. Dellamonica (1/3)

“Flower, Daughter, Soil, Seed” by Eugenia Triantafyllou (1/3)

“One Man’s Treasure” by Sarah Pinsker (2/7)

“The Father Provincial of Mare Imbrium” by E. Lily Yu (2/7)

“Silver Necklace, Golden Ring” by Marie Brennan (2/7)

“Miz Boudreaux’s Last Ride” by Christopher Caldwell (2/7)

“Bad Doors” by John Wiswell (2/7)

“Prospect Heights” by Maureen McHugh (2/7)

Nonfiction

“The Haunting of Her Body” by Elsa Sjunneson (1/3)

“Something in the Way: AI-Generated Images and the Real Killer” by John Picacio (1/3)

“What a Fourteenth Century Legal Case Can Teach Us about Storytelling” by Annalee Newitz (1/3)

“The Magic of the Right Story” by A. T. Greenblatt (2/7)

“The Ear, the Eye, and the Arm: Audio Writing” by Diana M. Pho (2/7)

“Building Better Worlds” by Javier Grillo-Marxuach (2/7)

Poetry

“The Hole Thing” by Neil Gaiman (1/3)

“Love Poem: Phoenix” by Terese Mason Pierre (1/3)

“The Credo of Loplop” by Sonya Taaffe (1/3)

“Kannazuki, or the Godless Month” by Betsy Aoki (1/3)

“The Witch Makes Her To-Do List” by Theodora Goss (2/7)

“Temperance and The Devil, Reversed” by Ali Trotta (2/7)

“Driving Downtown” by Abu Bakr Sadiq (2/7)

“Hel on a Headland” by Elizabeth Bear (2/7)

“To Whomsoever Remains” by Brandon O’Brien (2/7)

Interviews

Ken Liu and Caroline M. Yoachim interviewed by Tina Connolly (1/3)

Eugenia Triantafyllou interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (1/3)

E. Lily Yu interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (2/7)

Christopher Caldwell interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (2/7)

Podcasts

Episode 50A (January 3): Editors’ Introduction, “Cold Relations” by Mary Robinette Kowal, as read by Erika Ensign, “Love Poem: Phoenix” by Terese Mason Pierre, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Mary Robinette Kowal.

(January 3): Editors’ Introduction, “Cold Relations” by Mary Robinette Kowal, as read by Erika Ensign, “Love Poem: Phoenix” by Terese Mason Pierre, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Mary Robinette Kowal. Episode 50B (January 17): Editors’ Introduction, “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark, as read by Matt Peters, “Kannazuki, or the Godless Month” by Betsy Aoki, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing P. Djèlí Clark.

(January 17): Editors’ Introduction, “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark, as read by Matt Peters, “Kannazuki, or the Godless Month” by Betsy Aoki, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing P. Djèlí Clark. Episode 50C (February 7): Editors’ Introduction, “One Man’s Treasure” by Sarah Pinsker, as read by Matt Peters, “The Witch Makes Her To-Do List” by Theodora Goss, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Sarah Pinsker.

(February 7): Editors’ Introduction, “One Man’s Treasure” by Sarah Pinsker, as read by Matt Peters, “The Witch Makes Her To-Do List” by Theodora Goss, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Sarah Pinsker. Episode 50D (February 21): Editors’ Introduction, “Bad Doors” by John Wiswell, as read by Erika Ensign, “Driving Downtown” by Abu Bakr Sadiq, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing John Wiswell.