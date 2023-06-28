Uncanny Magazine Issue 53 Launches 7/4

The 53rd issue of Uncanny Magazine, winner of six Hugos and a British Fantasy Award, will be available on July 4 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 52nd issue of their six-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine’s content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages — half on day of release and half on August 1.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 53 Table of Contents:

Cover

A Rest from the Hunt by Elaine Ho

Editorial

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Fiction

“SuperMAX” by Daniel H. Wilson (7/4)

“Tantie Merle and the Farmhand 4200” by R.S.A. Garcia (7/4)

“The Big Heavy” by Steph Kwiatkowski (7/4)

“Anything with a Void at the Center” by Lee Mandelo (8/1)

“Love at the Event Horizon” by Natalia Theodoridou (8/1)

“The Ghasts” by Lavie Tidhar (8/1)

“Theses on the Scientific Management of Goetic Labour” by Vajra Chandrasekera (7/4)

Reprint

“The Music of the Siphorophenes” by C. L. Polk (8/1)

Nonfiction

“Book Bans Won’t Take Away Our Voices” by Del Sandeen (7/4)

“House of the Dragon and the Empress Who Tried to Rule England” by Lizbeth Myles (7/4)

“Weirdos” by Suzanne Walker (8/1)

“The Matter of King Arthur on the Screen” by Natania Barron (8/1)

Poetry

“As Does the Crow” by Beth Cato (7/4)

“First Eclipse: Chang-O and the Jade Hare” by Emily Jiang (7/4)

“an alternate universe in which Yemọja is my mother” by Sodïq Oyèkànmí (8/1)

“Eroticide” by Valerie Valdes (8/1)

Interviews

R.S.A. Garcia interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (7/4)

Lee Mandelo interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (8/1)

Podcasts

Episode 53A (7/4): Editors’ Introduction, “SuperMAX” by Daniel H. Wilson, as read by Matt Peters, “As Does the Crow” by Beth Cato, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Daniel H. Wilson.

Episode 53B (8/1): Editors’ Introduction, “Love at the Event Horizon” by Natalia Theodoridou, as read by Matt Peters, “Eroticide” by Valerie Valdes, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Natalia Theodoridou.