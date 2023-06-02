Vincent Preis 2022 and Rein A. Zondergeld Preis Winners

The winners of the Vincent Preis 2022 and Rein A. Zondergeld Preis for German horror literature were announced on May 12.
A total of 63 people voted and cast 490 votes.
Thanks to Cora Buhlert for providing the English translations.
VINCENT PREIS 2022
Best Novel – National
- Thomas Lohwasser, Vanessa Kaiser, Thomas Karg – Die Erben Abaddons: Verfall (The Heirs of Abaddon: Decay), Torsten Low
Best International Literary Work
- Michael Schmidt & Matthias Käther (eds.) – Fantastic Pulp 3, Blitz Verlag
Best Short Story
- Oliver Müller – “Im Namen der heiligen Jungfrau Maria” (“In the Name of the Holy Virgin Mary”) in Dark Empire
Best Anthology/Magazine
Best Short Story Collection
Best Horror Artwork
- Mark Freier – Mysterien der See (Mysteries of the Sea)
Best Horror Dime Novel
These are monthly or weekly 64-page fiction magazines in A5 format, which are sold at newsstands. They come in a variety of genres and are either long-running series centered around a single character (John Sinclair and Professor Zamorra are both occult detectives) or anthology series offering different stories every issue such as Gespenster-Krimi.
- Oliver Müller – “Mourning Doll – Trost aus der Hölle”, John Sinclair 2293 (“Mourning Doll – Comfort from Hell”, John Sinclair 2293)
Special Award
- Eric Hantsch for many years of organizing the Vincent-Preis, for his work as an editor and publisher and his services to fandom and classic.
2022 REIN A. ZONDERGELD – PREIS for secondary and tertiary literary contributions to the fantasy genre
Best Non-Fiction Book
- Jörg Kleuden (eds.) – Cthulhu Libria Neo 4; Aus grausigen Tiefen (Cthulhu Libria Neo 4; From grisly depths),Blitz Verlag
Best Short Non-Fiction
- Nadine Muriel – “Abspann” in Das geheime Sanatorium (“End Credits” in The Secret Sanatorium)