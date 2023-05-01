WFC 2024 To Be Held In Niagara Falls

World Fantasy Convention 2024 will be held from October 16-20, 2024 in Niagara Falls, NY.

The host organization will be New Amsterdam Science Fiction and Fantasy Fandom Inc. (NASF3), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that also runs the annual Heliosphere.

The group recently unveiled a website with the announcement, however, it has yet to be listed on the official WFC website as of this writing.

The venue will be the Niagara Falls Convention Center. The members of the committee are Debi Chowdhury, Mary Catelynn Cunningham, Judy Bemis (Treasurer), Todd Dashoff (Hotel Liaison), Scott Zrubek (Art Show), Mark Richards, Liz Crefin, Joni Dashoff, Bryan Herring, and Louise Amy Herring.