Self-Published Science Fiction Competition 2 Finalists Announced

The finalists for the second Self-Published Science Fiction Competition were announced May 1.

Melody by David Hoffer

Aerstus, Book 1: The City by S. Z. Attwell

Hammer and Crucible by Cameron Cooper

The Last Gifts of the Universe by Rory August

Those Left Behind by Nicola Scrimgeour

Night Music by Tobias F. Cabral

Percival Gynt and the Conspiracy of Days by Drew Melbourne

The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modeled after Mark Lawrence’s Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off, and has his blessing. The contest started with 300 novels and ten teams of book bloggers who read and scored the books through several elimination rounds.

In the final round the top seven books will be read by all the judges. The teams’ scores for each finalist and links to their reviews will be posted at the SPSFC website. The winner is due to be announced July 15.