Self-Published Science Fiction Competition 2 Finalists Announced

The finalists for the second Self-Published Science Fiction Competition were announced May 1.
- Melody by David Hoffer
- Aerstus, Book 1: The City by S. Z. Attwell
- Hammer and Crucible by Cameron Cooper
- The Last Gifts of the Universe by Rory August
- Those Left Behind by Nicola Scrimgeour
- Night Music by Tobias F. Cabral
- Percival Gynt and the Conspiracy of Days by Drew Melbourne
The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modeled after Mark Lawrence’s Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off, and has his blessing. The contest started with 300 novels and ten teams of book bloggers who read and scored the books through several elimination rounds.
In the final round the top seven books will be read by all the judges. The teams’ scores for each finalist and links to their reviews will be posted at the SPSFC website. The winner is due to be announced July 15.