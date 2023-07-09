Why S. B. Divya Declined Two Hugo Nominations

Author S. B. Divya announced today in social media why she declined a 2023 Hugo nomination for the novelette “Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold” and removed her name from the list of Hugo-nominated semiprozine Escape Pod’s team members.
I was really excited to receive notice of a Hugo Award nomination back in 2018 – my first! I got the email at the office, and I had to step outside so that my co-editor, Mur Lafferty, and I could properly squee over the news that Escape Pod was a finalist for Best Semiprozine.
A few weeks ago, I was very surprised to receive another such email – that my story, “Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold,” had been nominated for a Hugo Award for Best Novelette. In addition, Escape Pod was nominated again for Best Semiprozine. As is customary, the awards team asked if I wished to accept the nominations or withdraw from consideration. Unfortunately, I’ve decided to choose the latter option.
Along with many other writers, I signed a petition last year against hosting the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention (AKA “WorldCon”) in Chengdu, China. The reason was to protest the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang province. I believe that mass human rights violations and possible genocide have occurred in the region.
Given that China is primarily a state-run nation, no event of a magnitude like WorldCon’s will be free of government involvement. To compound this, one of this year’s Guests of Honor is Sergei Lukyanenko, an apologist for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, another act of aggression that I cannot support. I hold no ill will toward Chinese fandom, writers, or artists, and I know that many of them are working under repressive conditions, however I cannot in good conscience participate in this year’s WorldCon.
For these reasons, I chose to withdraw my novelette from consideration for the Hugo Award. I also asked the Escape Pod team to remove my name from the list of editors on the ballot. Non-participation in WorldCon includes staying out of the awards ceremony. I deeply regret having to take this action, and I have tremendous gratitude for everyone who loved “Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold,” and chose to nominate it for this great honor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Well said.
A brave and principled decision.
Most excellent statement.
A principled decision. Bravo!
Understandable. Her novelette was one of my nominees.
Is there a list of nominees who have declined their nominations so far?
In normal times, a complete list usually doesn’t come out until the voting stats are released post-Hugo Ceremony.
But, then, these isn’t normal times…
There is not a list of who has declined. This is the first public statement I’m aware of.
Yesterday I sent a message to R.F. Kuang asking whether or not she had declined, because so many wonder why her book isn’t a finalist. I haven’t heard back, and don’t know that I will — I just thought it was part of my work to ask the question.
Much respect to S. B. Divya. I support your decision, and respect the homage you’ve paid to those who nominated you.
A very brave stance. S. B. Divya is to be commended for making a principled, and undoubtedly difficult, decision to decline the finalist positions.
I respect and understand S.B. Divya’s decision not to participate this year. I salute their steadfastness and courage…
Thanks, S. B. Divya!
It’s nice to see someone who is willing to Walk The Walk, and not just Talk The Talk.
Thank you, S.B. Divya. I wish other authors would speak up about this.