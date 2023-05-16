Winners of the 14th Annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese Science Fiction

Cover of Once Upon a Time in Nanjing Best novel winner Tianrui Shuofu (center) and Liu Cixin (left).

The 14th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction were presented May 13. The ceremony was held in a hotel by the Sanxingdui Ruins in Guanghan, Sichuan, China.

BEST NOVEL 2022

Once Upon a Time in Nanjing, by Tianrui Shuofu (China Citic Press)

Other finalists:

The Parallel Mountain Town of Tang Empire, by Liang Qingsan (People’s Literature Publishing House / Eight Light Minutes)

The Red Stone, by Jiang Bo (Sichuan Science & Technology Publishing House / Science Fiction World)

The Apocalypse, by Yan Leisheng (New Star Press / Eight Light Minutes)

BEST NOVELLA 2022

“The Girl with a Restrained and Released Life”, by Zhou Wen (Non-exist SF, March 2022)

Other finalists:

Bian He and the Jade, by Dong Xinyuan (SCIFIDEA)

“Descartes’ Demon”, by Fenxing Chengzi (Nebula Ⅻ)

“The Tower”, by Yang Wanqing (Nebula Ⅻ)

BEST SHORT STORY 2022

“The Stars without Dream”, by Chi Hui (The Stars without Dream)

Other finalists:

“Running Away from Evening Glow”, by A Que (wlkhds.com)

“How to Review a Paper Created by Five Senses”, by Shuang Chimu (Harvest, Issue 4 2022)

“A Record of Lost Time”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Harvest, Issue 3 2022)

BEST TRANSLATED WORK 2022

If We Can’t Go at the Speed of Light (collection), by Kim Cho-Yeol (Korea); translated by Chun Xi (Sichuan Science & Technology Publishing House / Science Fiction World)

Other finalists:

“Good Hunting”, by Ken Liu; translated by Xue Bai (Good Hunting)

The Stars are Cold Toys, by Sergei Lukyanenko (Russia); translated by Xiao Chuzhou (New Star Press / Eight Light Minutes)

The Found and the Lost (collection), by Ursula Le Guin; translated by Zhou Huaming, Hu Shaoyan, Regina Kanyu Wang, Chen Qiufan, Hu Xiaoshi, Jiang Bo, Li Te, Yao Renjie, Mu Ming, San Feng (Henan literature & Art Publishing House / Imaginist)

BEST NON-FICTION 2022

History of Chinese Science Fiction in the 20th Century, by Wu Yan, Jia Liyuan, Ren Dongmei, Xiao Han, Jiang Zhenyu, Wang Yao (Peking University Press)

Other finalists:

The Transformation of Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction, by Zhan Ling (China Social Sciences Press)

“A Decade of Science Fiction”, by Li Guangyi (Fourty-two Histories)

“Technology as the Way, Silkpunk as an Antidote”, by Jin Xueni (SF Research Newsletter, 2(1) 2022)

BEST REVIEW 2022

“Contemporary Science Fiction as Oxygen for Scientists’ Brain: A review of The Pillars of a Great Power”, by Yao Lifen (Science Popularization Times, 24 June 2022)

Other finalists:

“The Chaos of Digital World: Thoughts on Writing about Artificial Intelligence – A Review of Martha Wells’ Killer Robots Series”, by HeavenDuke (Nebula SF Review, March 2022)

“Lukyanenko: The Interstellar Spiral in the Science Fiction of Soviet Russia”, by Hai Ke (Eight Light Minutes Culture, August 2022)

“The Four Don’ts and the Three Laws: Philosophical Reflections of the East and the West in Shuang Chimu’s Science Fiction”, by Guo Wei (Literature and Art Newspaper, 28 March 2022)

BEST NEW WRITER 2020-2022

Tianrui Shuofu

Other finalists:

Dong Xinyuan

Lu Hang

Qi Ran

BEIDOU MEDAL FOR PROMOTING SF

Gan Weikang

[Thanks to Feng Zhang and the World Chinese Science Fiction Association for the story.]