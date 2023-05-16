Winners of the 14th Annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese Science Fiction

The 14th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction were presented May 13. The ceremony was held in a hotel by the Sanxingdui Ruins in Guanghan, Sichuan, China.
BEST NOVEL 2022
- Once Upon a Time in Nanjing, by Tianrui Shuofu (China Citic Press)
Other finalists:
- The Parallel Mountain Town of Tang Empire, by Liang Qingsan (People’s Literature Publishing House / Eight Light Minutes)
- The Red Stone, by Jiang Bo (Sichuan Science & Technology Publishing House / Science Fiction World)
- The Apocalypse, by Yan Leisheng (New Star Press / Eight Light Minutes)
BEST NOVELLA 2022
- “The Girl with a Restrained and Released Life”, by Zhou Wen (Non-exist SF, March 2022)
Other finalists:
- Bian He and the Jade, by Dong Xinyuan (SCIFIDEA)
- “Descartes’ Demon”, by Fenxing Chengzi (Nebula Ⅻ)
- “The Tower”, by Yang Wanqing (Nebula Ⅻ)
BEST SHORT STORY 2022
- “The Stars without Dream”, by Chi Hui (The Stars without Dream)
Other finalists:
- “Running Away from Evening Glow”, by A Que (wlkhds.com)
- “How to Review a Paper Created by Five Senses”, by Shuang Chimu (Harvest, Issue 4 2022)
- “A Record of Lost Time”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Harvest, Issue 3 2022)
BEST TRANSLATED WORK 2022
- If We Can’t Go at the Speed of Light (collection), by Kim Cho-Yeol (Korea); translated by Chun Xi (Sichuan Science & Technology Publishing House / Science Fiction World)
Other finalists:
- “Good Hunting”, by Ken Liu; translated by Xue Bai (Good Hunting)
- The Stars are Cold Toys, by Sergei Lukyanenko (Russia); translated by Xiao Chuzhou (New Star Press / Eight Light Minutes)
- The Found and the Lost (collection), by Ursula Le Guin; translated by Zhou Huaming, Hu Shaoyan, Regina Kanyu Wang, Chen Qiufan, Hu Xiaoshi, Jiang Bo, Li Te, Yao Renjie, Mu Ming, San Feng (Henan literature & Art Publishing House / Imaginist)
BEST NON-FICTION 2022
- History of Chinese Science Fiction in the 20th Century, by Wu Yan, Jia Liyuan, Ren Dongmei, Xiao Han, Jiang Zhenyu, Wang Yao (Peking University Press)
Other finalists:
- The Transformation of Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction, by Zhan Ling (China Social Sciences Press)
- “A Decade of Science Fiction”, by Li Guangyi (Fourty-two Histories)
- “Technology as the Way, Silkpunk as an Antidote”, by Jin Xueni (SF Research Newsletter, 2(1) 2022)
BEST REVIEW 2022
- “Contemporary Science Fiction as Oxygen for Scientists’ Brain: A review of The Pillars of a Great Power”, by Yao Lifen (Science Popularization Times, 24 June 2022)
Other finalists:
- “The Chaos of Digital World: Thoughts on Writing about Artificial Intelligence – A Review of Martha Wells’ Killer Robots Series”, by HeavenDuke (Nebula SF Review, March 2022)
- “Lukyanenko: The Interstellar Spiral in the Science Fiction of Soviet Russia”, by Hai Ke (Eight Light Minutes Culture, August 2022)
- “The Four Don’ts and the Three Laws: Philosophical Reflections of the East and the West in Shuang Chimu’s Science Fiction”, by Guo Wei (Literature and Art Newspaper, 28 March 2022)
BEST NEW WRITER 2020-2022
- Tianrui Shuofu
Other finalists:
- Dong Xinyuan
- Lu Hang
- Qi Ran
BEIDOU MEDAL FOR PROMOTING SF
- Gan Weikang
[Thanks to Feng Zhang and the World Chinese Science Fiction Association for the story.]