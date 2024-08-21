Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two Table of Contents

Ansible Press and series editor Stephen Kotowych has announced the full Table of Contents for Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two. The book will be published on October 4, 2024.

This year’s cover image is “Summon” by Xiaofan Zhang.

Table of Contents

Editor’s Introduction: 2023 Year in Review – Stephen Kotowych

“The Canadian Miracle” — Cory Doctorow

“John Hollowback and the Witch” — Amal El-Mohtar

“Third Life” — Julie Czerneda

“The Girl Who Cried Diamonds” — Rebecca Hirsch Garcia

“The Nothings” — Beth Cato and Rhonda Parrish (Poem)

“Six Incidents of Evolution Using Time Travel” — Derek Künsken

“Manic Pixie Girl” — A.C. Wise

“The Distance Between Us” — Rati Mehrotra (Poem)

“At Every Door a Ghost” — Premee Mohamed

“Negative Theology of the Child from ‘The King of Tars’” — Sonia Sulaiman

“The Bestiary” — Diana Dima (Poem)

“If I Should Fall Behind” — Douglas Smith

“A Summer Soup to Cure Magical Thinking” — Kim Harbridge

“Your Great Mother Across the Salt Sea” — Kelsey Hutton

“Pack Up Your Sins and Go to the Devil” — Elis Montgomery (Poem)

“Solar Gravitational Lens” — Pauline Barmby

“The Toll of the Snake” — Grace P. Fong

“How Noah Saved the Dinosaurs—a Litany” — David Clink (Poem)

“The Long Way Home from Gaia BH1” — Manuela Amiouny

“Solitaire for Three” — James Alan Gardner

“Sleeper Ship” — Carolyn Clink (Poem)

“Secondhand Music” — Aleksandra Hill

“Sink Your Sorrows to the Sea” — Chandra Fisher

“The Lover” — Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“For the Robots” — J.D. Dresner (Poem)

“What’s Left Behind” — Isabelle Piette

“Exit Greeting” — Chadwick Ginther

“Svitla” — A.D. Sui

“predictive text” — Dominik Parisien (Poem)

“LOL, Said the Scorpion” — Rich Larson

“Hunger” — Remy Boudreau

“The Dust Bowl Café” — Justin Dill

“Letter to a Brother on a Generation Ship” — M.W. Irving (Poem)

“Revelstoke” — Gemma Files

“Tongue Mining” — Jack Morton

“A Siren’s Call, A Banshee’s Wail, A Grandmother’s Dream” — Ai Jiang (Poem)

“Wapnintu’tijig They Sang Until Dawn” — Tiffany Morris

“Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont” — PA Cornell

“Scarecrow” — David Shultz (Poem)

“Hemlock on Mars” — Eric Choi

“Lying Flat” — Lynne Sargent (Poem)

“Lady Koi Koi: A book Report” — Suyi Davies Okungbowa

“In a Cabin, In a Wood” — Kelly Robson

“Eclipsed” — Lisa Timpf (Poem)

“The Spoil Heap” — Fiona Moore

“As a, I want to, so I can” — Kelley Tai (Poem)

“And Prison on My Back” — Phoebe Barton

“Seeds for Titanium” — Brandon Crilly

“The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of the World” — Nalo Hopkinson

