Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two Table of Contents

Ansible Press and series editor Stephen Kotowych has announced the full Table of Contents for Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two. The book will be published on October 4, 2024.
This year’s cover image is “Summon” by Xiaofan Zhang.
Table of Contents
- Editor’s Introduction: 2023 Year in Review – Stephen Kotowych
- “The Canadian Miracle” — Cory Doctorow
- “John Hollowback and the Witch” — Amal El-Mohtar
- “Third Life” — Julie Czerneda
- “The Girl Who Cried Diamonds” — Rebecca Hirsch Garcia
- “The Nothings” — Beth Cato and Rhonda Parrish (Poem)
- “Six Incidents of Evolution Using Time Travel” — Derek Künsken
- “Manic Pixie Girl” — A.C. Wise
- “The Distance Between Us” — Rati Mehrotra (Poem)
- “At Every Door a Ghost” — Premee Mohamed
- “Negative Theology of the Child from ‘The King of Tars’” — Sonia Sulaiman
- “The Bestiary” — Diana Dima (Poem)
- “If I Should Fall Behind” — Douglas Smith
- “A Summer Soup to Cure Magical Thinking” — Kim Harbridge
- “Your Great Mother Across the Salt Sea” — Kelsey Hutton
- “Pack Up Your Sins and Go to the Devil” — Elis Montgomery (Poem)
- “Solar Gravitational Lens” — Pauline Barmby
- “The Toll of the Snake” — Grace P. Fong
- “How Noah Saved the Dinosaurs—a Litany” — David Clink (Poem)
- “The Long Way Home from Gaia BH1” — Manuela Amiouny
- “Solitaire for Three” — James Alan Gardner
- “Sleeper Ship” — Carolyn Clink (Poem)
- “Secondhand Music” — Aleksandra Hill
- “Sink Your Sorrows to the Sea” — Chandra Fisher
- “The Lover” — Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- “For the Robots” — J.D. Dresner (Poem)
- “What’s Left Behind” — Isabelle Piette
- “Exit Greeting” — Chadwick Ginther
- “Svitla” — A.D. Sui
- “predictive text” — Dominik Parisien (Poem)
- “LOL, Said the Scorpion” — Rich Larson
- “Hunger” — Remy Boudreau
- “The Dust Bowl Café” — Justin Dill
- “Letter to a Brother on a Generation Ship” — M.W. Irving (Poem)
- “Revelstoke” — Gemma Files
- “Tongue Mining” — Jack Morton
- “A Siren’s Call, A Banshee’s Wail, A Grandmother’s Dream” — Ai Jiang (Poem)
- “Wapnintu’tijig They Sang Until Dawn” — Tiffany Morris
- “Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont” — PA Cornell
- “Scarecrow” — David Shultz (Poem)
- “Hemlock on Mars” — Eric Choi
- “Lying Flat” — Lynne Sargent (Poem)
- “Lady Koi Koi: A book Report” — Suyi Davies Okungbowa
- “In a Cabin, In a Wood” — Kelly Robson
- “Eclipsed” — Lisa Timpf (Poem)
- “The Spoil Heap” — Fiona Moore
- “As a, I want to, so I can” — Kelley Tai (Poem)
- “And Prison on My Back” — Phoebe Barton
- “Seeds for Titanium” — Brandon Crilly
- “The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of the World” — Nalo Hopkinson
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.