Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two Table of Contents

Ansible Press and series editor Stephen Kotowych has announced the full Table of Contents for Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two. The book will be published on October 4, 2024.

This year’s cover image is “Summon” by Xiaofan Zhang.

Table of Contents

  • Editor’s Introduction: 2023 Year in Review – Stephen Kotowych
  • “The Canadian Miracle” — Cory Doctorow
  • “John Hollowback and the Witch” — Amal El-Mohtar
  • “Third Life” — Julie Czerneda
  • “The Girl Who Cried Diamonds” — Rebecca Hirsch Garcia
  • “The Nothings” — Beth Cato and Rhonda Parrish (Poem)
  • “Six Incidents of Evolution Using Time Travel” — Derek Künsken
  • “Manic Pixie Girl” — A.C. Wise
  • “The Distance Between Us” — Rati Mehrotra (Poem)
  • “At Every Door a Ghost” — Premee Mohamed
  • “Negative Theology of the Child from ‘The King of Tars’” — Sonia Sulaiman
  • “The Bestiary” — Diana Dima (Poem)
  • “If I Should Fall Behind” — Douglas Smith
  • “A Summer Soup to Cure Magical Thinking” — Kim Harbridge
  • “Your Great Mother Across the Salt Sea” — Kelsey Hutton
  • “Pack Up Your Sins and Go to the Devil” — Elis Montgomery (Poem)
  • “Solar Gravitational Lens” — Pauline Barmby
  • “The Toll of the Snake” — Grace P. Fong
  • “How Noah Saved the Dinosaurs—a Litany” — David Clink (Poem)
  • “The Long Way Home from Gaia BH1” — Manuela Amiouny
  • “Solitaire for Three” — James Alan Gardner
  • “Sleeper Ship” — Carolyn Clink (Poem)
  • “Secondhand Music” — Aleksandra Hill
  • “Sink Your Sorrows to the Sea” — Chandra Fisher
  • “The Lover” — Silvia Moreno-Garcia
  • “For the Robots” — J.D. Dresner (Poem)
  • “What’s Left Behind” — Isabelle Piette
  • “Exit Greeting” — Chadwick Ginther
  • “Svitla” — A.D. Sui
  • “predictive text” — Dominik Parisien (Poem)
  • “LOL, Said the Scorpion” — Rich Larson
  • “Hunger” — Remy Boudreau
  • “The Dust Bowl Café” — Justin Dill
  • “Letter to a Brother on a Generation Ship” — M.W. Irving (Poem)
  • “Revelstoke” — Gemma Files
  • “Tongue Mining” — Jack Morton
  • “A Siren’s Call, A Banshee’s Wail, A Grandmother’s Dream” — Ai Jiang (Poem)
  • “Wapnintu’tijig They Sang Until Dawn” — Tiffany Morris
  • “Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont” — PA Cornell
  • “Scarecrow” — David Shultz (Poem)
  • “Hemlock on Mars” — Eric Choi
  • “Lying Flat” — Lynne Sargent (Poem)
  • “Lady Koi Koi: A book Report” — Suyi Davies Okungbowa
  • “In a Cabin, In a Wood” — Kelly Robson
  • “Eclipsed” — Lisa Timpf (Poem)
  • “The Spoil Heap” — Fiona Moore
  • “As a, I want to, so I can” — Kelley Tai (Poem)
  • “And Prison on My Back” — Phoebe Barton
  • “Seeds for Titanium” — Brandon Crilly
  • “The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of the World” — Nalo Hopkinson

