Zack Be Wins 2024 Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award

Zack Be was named the winner of this year’s Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award Contest for his story “Locus of Control.” The contest has been held annually since 2007 by Baen Books, in partnership with the National Space Society, to discover original stories celebrating optimistic, near-future space exploration.

FIRST PLACE

“Locus of Control” by Zack Be

SECOND PLACE

“Extraction” by Trent Guillory

THIRD PLACE

“Saving Gallivander” by William Paul Jones

Be, a Maryland resident, will be honored at the 2024 International Space Development Conference, in Los Angeles, CA, May 23-26, 2024. In addition to the award, his winning story will be published at Baen.com, paid professional rates, and Be will receive membership in the National Space Society.

Judges for the award were author and space scientist Les Johnson, and the editorial staff of Baen Books, and entries were judged anonymously.

[Based on a press release that wasn’t sent to File 770. Via Locus Magazine.]

What the Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award looks like.

