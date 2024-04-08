15th Annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese Science Fiction Finalists

The finalists for the 15th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction have been announced by the World Chinese Science Fiction Association. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony to be held in Chengdu, Sichuan, China on May 18, 2024.
BEST NOVEL 2023
- Gods of the Earth: Return of the Dead, by Fenxing Chengzi (Shenzhen Publishing House; Science and Fantasy Growth Foundation)
- The City in the Well, by Liu Yang (People’s Literature Publishing House)
- Cosmo Wings, by Jiang Bo (People’s Literature Publishing House; 8-Light Minutes Culture)
- The Age of God Making, by Yan Xi (Sichuan University Press; Science Fiction World)
BEST NOVELLA 2023
- “The Fleeting Gravity of Words”, by Zhou Wen (Visiting the Stars: Chinese Stories of Flying to the Outer Space)
- “The Solar System on Set: The Teahouse at the End of the Universe”, by Shuang Chimu (Shanghai Literature, No. 4 2023)
- “Our Martians”, by Bao Shu (Visiting the Stars: Chinese Stories of Flying to the Outer Space)
- “The Salt Bridge”, by Liang Ling (Lighting up Mars: Collection of Winning Stories from the 6th Lenghu Awards)
BEST SHORT STORY 2023
- “Lake Breezes that Brush Over the Palace of Moon”, by Wanxiang Fengnian (Visiting the Stars: Chinese Stories of Flying to the Outer Space)
- “A Window with a View”, by Bao Shu (Non-Exist SF, January 24 2023)
- “Let the White Deer Roam”, by Cheng Jingbo (Science Fiction World, November 2023)
- “City of Choice”, by Gu Shi (Beijing Literature, July 2023)
BEST TRANSLATED WORK 2023
- Babel, by R.F. Kuang, translated by Chen Yang (CITIC Press)
- The Kaiju Preservation Society, by John Scalzi, translated by Gen Hui (New Star Press)
- SF Soul: Autobiography of Komatsu Sakyo, by Komatsu Sakyo, translated by Meng Qingshu (Sichuan Science & Technology Press; Science Fiction World)
- Escape from the Future, by Kobayashi Yasumi, translated by Ding Dingchong (Yilin Press)
BEST NON-FICTION 2023
- Unlocking the Future: The Urban Imagination in Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction, by Luo Xiaoming (Shanghai Bookstore Publishing House)
- Gazing at the Stars: My Personal Encounter with Chinese Science Fiction, by Yang Xiao (Sichuan People’s Publishing House; Science Fiction World)
- “Impressions of Chinese SF Practitioners on Foreign SF Culture: A Brief Analysis of the History of Introducing Foreign SF Culture”, by RiverFlow (Zero-Gravity SF, No. 12)
- Chinese Science Fiction: An Oral History, Vol.1-Vol.3, edited by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Publishing House; 8-Light Minutes Culture)
BEST REVIEW 2023
- “From the Valleys to the Stars: Ursula K. Le Guin’s Speculative Anthropology”, by Jiang Weihe (The Beijing News, September 22 2023)
- “The Curve of Human Destiny and the Poetics of Humanity: Reading ‘Last and First Men’”, by Shuang Chimu (Imagining Science: Reading SF Literature Classics)
- “A Specter of the Anthropocene is Haunting: A Review of Mark Bould’s ‘The Anthropocene Unconscious: Climate Catastrophe Culture’”, by Lyu Guangzhao (Science Writing Review, Issue 1 2023)
- “‘Journey to the West’: An Atypical Segment of the Science Fiction Community”, by Xi Xia (Literature Press Wechat Official Account, April 4 2023)
BEST NEW WRITER 2021-2023
- Lu Hang*
- Qi Ran*
- Wang Cencen*
- Wang Xiaohai**
(*Finalists in their 3rd year of eligibility, **Finalist in his 1st year of eligibility)
[Thanks to Feng Zhang and the World Chinese Science Fiction Association for the story.]
Relevant message:
The teenage part of Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction(Huayu Kehuan Xingyunjiang) has just announced the finalists:
Finalists of Teenager science fiction essay competition in the 15th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction
Yishi Shanhai Xirang (The Lost Mountains and Seas – The Life Soil)
Buzhi Dunhuang (More Than Dunhuang)
Tianqi Dabaozha (The Apocalypse Explosion)
Zuihou de Cibei (The Last Mercy)
Kaiyuan Yishi (The Legacy of the Kaiyuan)
Yueben (Fly me to the Moon)
Huntian Miyao (The Key to Hunting Heaven)
Yeyu Xiang Bei Man Su (The Night Rain Rambles North)
Gushu Zanli (A Tribute to Ancient Shu)
Nuwa 123
Weixiao Shengwu (Tiny Creatures)
Guiqu Laixi (Homeward, bound I go)
Shengzhang de Dougong (The Growing Arch)
Si Fo (Feeding the Buddha)
Chongqi Zhiyuan (Rebooting the Source of Wisdom)
Huijin (The Ashes)
Zhuolong (The Turbulent Loong)
Qianniu Zhinu (The Altair and the Weaver)
Sheng de Tianqi, Ren de Zhonglin (The Apocalypse of God, the End of Man)
Yongye (Eternal Night)
Zhaolai zhi Shu (The Art of Recruitment)
Huijuan Ren (The Ekiben Man)
part2: A special event
The Final List of the Special Competition on
in the 15th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction
The competition was designed for honoring the 120th anniversary of the first Chinese science fiction The Fiction of the lunar colony by continuing the story.
The writers are:
Ma Chuansi
Asagure Mitsufumi(Japanese)
Shi Yuang
Touming Dami(pen name, Transparent rice in English)
Yang Guiwan
Yin Daiqun
Zhang Jiafeng
The Final list of the fifth Xingyun Awards for Chinese Young Adult Science Fiction
Long novel and novella of the year 2023:
ALIENS ON EARTH 2: THE MARS CONSPIRACY by Peng Xuluo
The Thrill of the Supernatural by Chao Xia (DeepL advised me to transalte it into Ultraman)
The Dinosaur Wonderful Journey by Bao Shu
The Time Pendulum by Peng Liurong
Short Story Award of the year 2023:
Where to Return by Xiao Gao Gui (Little Ghost Gao)
Robot Nanny by Peng Xuluo
Sister’s Ideal by Ling Chen
I, Not Robot by Li Xiaohu
Criticism Award of the year 2023:
Dystopian and Realistic Science Fiction Stories to Wake Up Humanity by Han Song
The Mission of Children’s Science Fiction Creation by Qiao Shihua
Make a balance on Science and Art, Mix Science Fiction with Fantasy: A Review of Zuo Wenping’s ‘Junior Wilderness Science Fiction Adventure Series’ by Xu Yanli
The Zoo in the Intergalactic War – Reading “Dawn Zoo” by Fu Changyi
Influential Writer Award of the Year 2023:
Chao Xia
Pan Liang
Peng Xuluo
Zhao Hua
2021-2023 Rising Star Award Finalist:
Duan Ziqi
He Minghan
Lu Hang
Xu Huili
2023 Editor of the Year Award Finalist:
Pan Liang
Shi Yuanyuan
Xu Yan
Wang Dongge
