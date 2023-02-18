2022 Analog AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists

Analog Magazine has posted the 2022 AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists, the works from last year that finished in the top slots in each category of the Analog Analytical Laboratory. The winners will be revealed in Analog’s July/August issue.

There are links to PDF files (where provided) that will allow you to read the finalists.

BEST NOVELLAS

Burning the Ladder – Adam-Troy Castro (May/June 2022)

– Adam-Troy Castro (May/June 2022) Communion – Jay Werkheiser & Frank Wu (January/February 2022)

– Jay Werkheiser & Frank Wu (January/February 2022) Kingsbury 1944 – Michael Cassutt (September/October 2022)

BEST NOVELETTES

BEST SHORT STORIES

BEST SCIENCE FACT

BEST POEMS

BEST COVERS

January/February 2022 Eldar Zakirov July/August 2022 Donato Giancola November/December 2022 Maurizio Manzieri