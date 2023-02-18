2022 Analog AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists

Analog Magazine has posted the 2022 AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists, the works from last year that finished in the top slots in each category of the Analog Analytical Laboratory. The winners will be revealed in Analog’s July/August issue.
There are links to PDF files (where provided) that will allow you to read the finalists.
BEST NOVELLAS
- Burning the Ladder – Adam-Troy Castro (May/June 2022)
- Communion – Jay Werkheiser & Frank Wu (January/February 2022)
- Kingsbury 1944 – Michael Cassutt (September/October 2022)
BEST NOVELETTES
- Cloud Chaser – Tom Jolly (January/February 2022)
- In Transit – J.T. Sharrah (March/April 2022)
- Shepherd Moons – Jerry Oltion (September/October 2022)
- The Journeyman: at the Bluffs of Sinjin Trell – Michael F. Flynn (March/April 2022)
- The Power of Apollo (16) – Marianne J. Dyson (September/October 2022)
BEST SHORT STORIES
- Aconie’s Bees – Jessica Reisman (May/June 2022)
- Beneath the Surface, a Womb of Ice – Deborah L. Davitt (November/December 2022)
- Boy in the Key of Forsaken – Eric Del Carlo (May/June 2022)
- Maximum Efficiency – Holly Schofield (November/December 2022)
- Sacred Cow – Larry Niven & Steven Barnes (November/December 2022)
BEST SCIENCE FACT
- Another Way to the Stars – Christopher MacLeod (November/December 2022)
- Black Holes and the Human Future – Howard V. Hendrix (July/August 2022)
- Evolving Brainy Brains Takes More than Living on a Lucky Planet – Christina De La Rocha (March/April 2022)
- The Science Behind Kepler’s Laws – Jay Werkheiser (January/February 2022)
- The Science Behind “The Power of Apollo (16)” – Marianna J. Dyson (September/October 2022)
BEST POEMS
- Albert Einstein, Two Stills – Robert Frazier (September/October 2022)
- Belter Cats – Mary Soon Lee (July/August 2022)
- Constellation – Alex Pickens (May/June 2022)
- In Perpetuity – Bruce Boston (July/August 2022)
- The Libraries of Mars – Mary Soon Lee (March/April 2022)
BEST COVERS