2022 Analog AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists

Posted on by

Analog Magazine has posted the 2022 AnLab Readers’ Award Finalists, the works from last year that finished in the top slots in each category of the Analog Analytical Laboratory. The winners will be revealed in Analog’s July/August issue.

There are links to PDF files (where provided) that will allow you to read the finalists.

BEST NOVELLAS

BEST NOVELETTES

BEST SHORT STORIES

BEST SCIENCE FACT

BEST POEMS

BEST COVERS

January/February 2022 Eldar Zakirov
July/August 2022 Donato Giancola
November/December 2022 Maurizio Manzieri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.