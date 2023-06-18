2022 Bram Stoker Awards

The 2022 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 17 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

2022 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®  

Superior Achievement in a Novel

  • Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mullholland Press)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

  • Nogle, Christi – Beulah (Cemetery Gates Media)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

  • Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

  • Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

  • Ottone, Robert P. – The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

  • Katsu, Alma – The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

  • Yardley, Mercedes M. – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

  • Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

  • Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures) Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)

Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection

  • Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

  • Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)

Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction

  • Waggoner, Tim – Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)

Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction

  • Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)

Also presented at the ceremony:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 

  • Elizabeth Massie
  • Nuzo Onoh
  • John Saul

SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD

  • Undertow Publications

THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

  • Meghan Arcuri

THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD

  • Karen Lansdale

MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • David Jeffery

