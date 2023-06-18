The 2022 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 17 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
2022 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®
Superior Achievement in a Novel
- Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mullholland Press)
Superior Achievement in a First Novel
- Nogle, Christi – Beulah (Cemetery Gates Media)
Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel
- Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)
Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel
- Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)
Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel
- Ottone, Robert P. – The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)
Superior Achievement in Long Fiction
- Katsu, Alma – The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)
Superior Achievement in Short Fiction
- Yardley, Mercedes M. – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)
Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection
- Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)
Superior Achievement in a Screenplay
- Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures) Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)
Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection
- Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Superior Achievement in an Anthology
- Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)
Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction
- Waggoner, Tim – Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)
Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction
- Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)
Also presented at the ceremony:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Elizabeth Massie
- Nuzo Onoh
- John Saul
SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD
- Undertow Publications
THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD
- Meghan Arcuri
THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD
- Karen Lansdale
MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
- David Jeffery
