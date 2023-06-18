The 2022 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 17 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

2022 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®

Superior Achievement in a Novel

Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mullholland Press)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

Nogle, Christi – Beulah (Cemetery Gates Media)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

Ottone, Robert P. – The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

Katsu, Alma – The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

Yardley, Mercedes M. – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures) Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)

Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection

Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)

Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction

Waggoner, Tim – Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)

Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction

Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)

Also presented at the ceremony:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Elizabeth Massie

Nuzo Onoh

John Saul

SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD

Undertow Publications

THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Meghan Arcuri

THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD

Karen Lansdale

MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

David Jeffery