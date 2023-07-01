Top 10 Stories of June 2023

Posted on by

Sometimes good news attracts a big audience, as was the case with the announcement this month of the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards winners.

There is also continuing interest about what’s happening with the Chengdu Worldcon – when the Hugo finalists will be announced, what the convention’s business model might be, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointment of 2023 guest of honor Sergey Lukyanenko to a government council.

Here are the ten most widely-read posts of June 2023 according to Google Analytics.

  1. 2022 Bram Stoker Awards
  2. Pixel Scroll 6/20/23 We Don’t Need No Pixelation, We Just Want Some Scroll Control
  3. Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #75
  4. Rosenberg v Huff Suit Being Settled
  5. Pixel Scroll 6/17/23 Whoever Lives In Glass Pixels Should Not Throw Scrolls
  6. Pixel Scroll 6/13/23 We Should Have Thought Of That Before We Used The Force
  7. Pixel Scroll 6/19/23 Frenemy Mine
  8. Chengdu Committee Update on Hugo Ballot Delay
  9. 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Global Brand Conference
  10. Pixel Scroll 6/9/23 Pixel Was A Scrollin’ Stone

SCROLL-FREE TOP 10

  1. 2022 Bram Stoker Awards
  2. Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #75
  3. Rosenberg v Huff Suit Being Settled
  4. Chengdu Committee Update on Hugo Ballot Delay
  5. 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Global Brand Conference
  6. Hugo Voting Expected to Open at End of June
  7. Kickstarter Suspends Effort to Fund Schantz Comic About “Defying Transgenderism”
  8. Putin Appoints Sergey Lukyanenko to the Russian Federation’s Civic Chamber
  9. Paul Weimer Reviews: Time Enough For Love
  10. SPFBO Cover Contest Killed After Discovery That 2023 Winner Was Produced by AI

One thought on “Top 10 Stories of June 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.