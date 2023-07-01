Top 10 Stories of June 2023

Sometimes good news attracts a big audience, as was the case with the announcement this month of the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards winners.

There is also continuing interest about what’s happening with the Chengdu Worldcon – when the Hugo finalists will be announced, what the convention’s business model might be, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointment of 2023 guest of honor Sergey Lukyanenko to a government council.

Here are the ten most widely-read posts of June 2023 according to Google Analytics.

SCROLL-FREE TOP 10