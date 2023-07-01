Top 10 Stories of June 2023

Sometimes good news attracts a big audience, as was the case with the announcement this month of the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards winners.
There is also continuing interest about what’s happening with the Chengdu Worldcon – when the Hugo finalists will be announced, what the convention’s business model might be, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointment of 2023 guest of honor Sergey Lukyanenko to a government council.
Here are the ten most widely-read posts of June 2023 according to Google Analytics.
- 2022 Bram Stoker Awards
- Pixel Scroll 6/20/23 We Don’t Need No Pixelation, We Just Want Some Scroll Control
- Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #75
- Rosenberg v Huff Suit Being Settled
- Pixel Scroll 6/17/23 Whoever Lives In Glass Pixels Should Not Throw Scrolls
- Pixel Scroll 6/13/23 We Should Have Thought Of That Before We Used The Force
- Pixel Scroll 6/19/23 Frenemy Mine
- Chengdu Committee Update on Hugo Ballot Delay
- 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Global Brand Conference
- Pixel Scroll 6/9/23 Pixel Was A Scrollin’ Stone
