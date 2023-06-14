Rosenberg v Huff Suit Being Settled

The lawsuit filed in 2020 by Noel Rosenberg, former President of Arisia, Inc., against Crystal Huff alleging defamation is being settled out of court both sides have confirmed to File 770.

Crystal Huff has published the following statement on their website:

I am sorry for any harm my statements may have caused Noel Rosenberg and/or his family. I ask that people familiar with this situation respect my wishes that this matter be left in the past, and that people refrain from discussing it and from using negative language to describe anyone involved. It must be acknowledged that it would be incorrect to characterize Noel’s actions toward me as unlawful.

The statement has also been posted on Twitter and Facebook.