2022 Royal Society’s Young People’s Book Prize

If the world were 100 people by Jackie McCann and Aaron Cushley is the winner of the Royal Society Young People’s Book Prize 2022, which was announced in an online award ceremony on March 7.

Young judges from 500 UK schools, science clubs and groups declared their winner from a shortlist of six, which was decided by a panel of adult judges, including Benidorm star and author Nathan Bryon and big cat researcher Professor Alan Wilson.

Have you ever wondered how many people have red hair, a safe place to call home, or speak the same language as you? If the world were 100 people explores the differences, similarities, challenges and privileges experienced by people across the world.

For budding scientists, sociologists and even economists, this book is a thought-provoking read, and gives insight into the people we share our planet with. On each page, the Earth’s population is distilled into a village of 100 people, and every person represents 80 million people in the real world. This offers a unique way to understand complex topics from genetics to medicine and technology.

The winning book received a £10,000 prize and was announced at an online award ceremony hosted by BAFTA-winning TV presenter Lindsey Russell, and streamed live on the Royal Society’s YouTube channel.

Chair of the judging panel, Fellow of the Royal Society and big cat scientist, Professor Alan Wilson said: “The power of this book lies in its simple yet relatable numbers and powerful imagery, which conveys how much we all have in common but also how many people still do not have things many of us may take for granted, from clean water to the internet. I hope the data and ideas in this book will help the younger generation think about how we can work together to tackle these issues, and what the world’s ‘global village’ may look like in the future.”

Actor and award-winning author Nathan Bryon said: “I was blown away by this book – the illustrations are so diverse, and you can really get a glimpse into everyone on our planet. This book is a brilliant way to understand the complexities of the world.”

[Based on a press release.]