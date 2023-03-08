Where To Read The 2022 Nebula Finalists For Free Online

To help propel you into your awards season reading, here are links to excerpts or complete works from the 2022 Nebula Award finalists announced on March 7, 2023.

Where the complete story is available online the listing is preceded by an asterisk (*).

In many cases the text excerpt and the audio excerpt are both accessible from buttons at the same publisher’s webpage.

NOVEL

NOVELLA

NOVELETTE

SHORT STORY

ANDRE NORTON AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

[Thanks to JJ who created File 770’s model for this kind of listing.]