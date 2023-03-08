Where To Read The 2022 Nebula Finalists For Free Online

To help propel you into your awards season reading, here are links to excerpts or complete works from the 2022 Nebula Award finalists announced on March 7, 2023.
Where the complete story is available online the listing is preceded by an asterisk (*).
In many cases the text excerpt and the audio excerpt are both accessible from buttons at the same publisher’s webpage.
NOVEL
- Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- Spear by Nicola Griffith (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
- Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler (Excerpt)
NOVELLA
- A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
- (*) Bishop’s Opening by R.S.A. Garcia (Clarkesworld Magazine)
- I Never Liked You Anyway by Jordan Kurella
- Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
NOVELETTE
- (*) “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You” by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine)
- (*) “Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold” by S. B. Divya (Uncanny Magazine)
- (*) “Murder by Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness” by S. L. Huang (Clarkesworld Magazine)
- “A Dream of Electric Mothers” by Wole Talabi (Published in Africa Risen: A New Era Of Speculative Fiction, November 2022)
- (*) “The Prince of Salt and the Ocean’s Bargain” by Natalia Theodoridou (Uncanny Magazine)
- (*) “We Built This City by Marie Vibbert” by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld Magazine)
SHORT STORY
- (*) “Destiny Delayed” by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge Magazine)
- “Give Me English” by Ai Jiang (F&SF 5–6/22)
- (*) “Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine)
- (*) “Douen” by Suzan Palumbo (The Dark Magazine)
- (*) “Dick Pig” by Ian Muneshwar (Nightmare Magazine)
- (*) “D.I.Y” by John Wiswell (Tor.com)
ANDRE NORTON AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION
- Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion by K. Tempest Bradford (Excerpt)
- The Scratch Daughters by H. A. Clarke (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
- The Mirrorwood by Deva Fagan (Excerpt — audio excerpt)
- The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester by Maya MacGregor (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
- Every Bird a Prince by Jenn Reese (Excerpt – audio excerpt)
