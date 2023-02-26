2023 Annie Awards

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won five categories at the 50th anniversary Annie Awards on February 26 including Best Feature and Direction.

BEST FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Soloists

Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk

Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST FX – FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

Also presented:

WINSOR MCCAY AWARDS for career contributions to animation

Pixar CCO Pete Docter

TV series creator Craig McCracken

Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada

JUNE FORAY AWARD for charitable impact

Historian and educator Mindy Johnson

UB IWERKS AWARD for technical achievement

Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software.

CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD for service to the industry

John Omohundro

The Annie Awards™ were created in 1972 by voice actress June Foray.