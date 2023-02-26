2023 Annie Awards

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won five categories at the 50th anniversary Annie Awards on February 26 including Best Feature and Direction.

BEST FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE 

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC 

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

BEST SHORT SUBJECT 

  • Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

BEST SPONSORED

  • Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

  • The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment 

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

  • Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE 

  • Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST STUDENT FILM 

The Soloists

Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk
Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image 

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

  • Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST FX – FEATURE 

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions 

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie 

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION 

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford 

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

  • Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna 

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA 

  • Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo 

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE 

  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl 

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA 

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA 

  • The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA 

  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis 

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA 

  • Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean 

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE 

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden 

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA 

  • Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big) 

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE 

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel) 

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA 

  • Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker 

BEST WRITING – FEATURE 

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm 

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA 

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin 

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE 

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody 

Also presented:

WINSOR MCCAY AWARDS for career contributions to animation

  • Pixar CCO Pete Docter
  • TV series creator Craig McCracken
  • Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada

JUNE FORAY AWARD for charitable impact

  • Historian and educator Mindy Johnson

UB IWERKS AWARD for technical achievement

  • Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software. 

CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD for service to the industry

  • John Omohundro

The Annie Awards™ were created in 1972 by voice actress June Foray.

