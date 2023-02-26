2023 Annie Awards

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won five categories at the 50th anniversary Annie Awards on February 26 including Best Feature and Direction.
BEST FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST INDIE FEATURE
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
- Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
BEST SPONSORED
- Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
- The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
- Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk
Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST FX – FEATURE
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
Also presented:
WINSOR MCCAY AWARDS for career contributions to animation
- Pixar CCO Pete Docter
- TV series creator Craig McCracken
- Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada
JUNE FORAY AWARD for charitable impact
- Historian and educator Mindy Johnson
UB IWERKS AWARD for technical achievement
- Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software.
CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD for service to the industry
- John Omohundro
The Annie Awards™ were created in 1972 by voice actress June Foray.