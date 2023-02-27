Producers Guild Awards 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the top award when the 2023 Producers Guild Awards winners were revealed on February 25.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- The Bear (FX)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- The Dropout (Hulu)
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
- Sesame Street (Season 52)
2023 PGA Innovation Award
- Stay Alive, My Son
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
- Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)