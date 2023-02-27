Producers Guild Awards 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the top award when the 2023 Producers Guild Awards winners were revealed on February 25.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The White Lotus (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear (FX)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout (Hulu)

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street (Season 52)

2023 PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)