Ekpeki Reportedly Returned to Nigeria

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, who was detained at LAX by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection while on his way to attend yesterday’s NAACP Image Awards ceremony, is on his way back to Nigeria via Qatar according to a tweet by ML Kejera.

Chris Barkley contacted Mr. Kejera, who declined to name his source, however, this is the information he provided:

A friend is the son of a US politician and has provided an update on Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki @penprince_, who was detained at LAX upon attempting to attend the @naacpimageaward as a nominee pic.twitter.com/Mc7qblP45j — ML Kejera (@KejeraL) February 26, 2023

In the meantime, numerous sff fans and authors have told their social media followers that they have contacted their U.S. Congressional representatives, Senators, or even President Biden to ask for their intervention.