Top 10 Stories For February 2023

Although January’s final headline story, about the HWA removing Thomas Monteleone, gained the most readers last month, close behind were February’s news developments about Gregory Benford’s health and anxiety over the whereabouts of Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki when he was kept from entering the U.S. to attend the NAACP Image Awards ceremony.
Here are File 770’s 10 most-read posts of February 2023 according to the dread Jetpack plugin.
- Thomas Monteleone Ousted By Horror Writers Association
- Gregory Benford Had a Major Stroke on December 22
- Concern After Ekpeki Detained By CBP in LA
- The Culture War Comes to MarsCon
- When Should Fans Expect the 2023 Hugo Nominations to Open?
- Ekpeki Reportedly Returned to Nigeria
- Social Media’s Spoutible Challenged Over Sexual Content Policy
- Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #73
- Pixel Scroll 2/20/23 Three Files, Three Scrolls, Three Thousand Pixels
- Samples of Social Media Reaction to Monteleone Before and After HWA Expelled Him
