Concern After Ekpeki Detained By CBP in LA

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki was reportedly detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities at the Los Angeles Airport on February 23. LA author Woody Dismukes has been asking people to signal boost this message:
Jason Sanford noted on Twitter: “Ekpeki has a valid visa and was on his way to a high-profile award ceremony where the Africa Risen anthology was being honored.”
The live NAACP Image Awards show is happening in Los Angeles today, February 25. One of the works up for an award in The Outstanding Work – Literary Fiction category is Africa Risen: A New Era Of Speculative Fiction edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and Zelda Knight.
I’m really worried by this turn of events. I really hope he is OK.
I’m worried.
Paul Weimer says I’m worried.
You should be.
Something about his visa most likely triggered this action.
I have just emailed both my Senators, and my Congressman. Everyone else needs to do the same.
Don’t read the responses to Woodie’s tweet.
@mark: Good idea.
I’m wondering, tbh, if one of the people who has been harassing and threatening him made a false report?
Without knowing any of the facts here yet, I always feel that Customs and Border Protection can be terrifying and can easily make life very, very hard for anyone, especially but not limited to visitors to the US.
This is really alarming.
Emailing one of the senators who helped get that visa. Chris Van Hollen and his staff cared about setting things right when Ekpeki’s initial application was denied.
The responses to Woodie’s tweets are entirely what I expected and why Twitter needs a moderation option.
My local paper has a number of racists who hate the community of individuals who’ve settled here from the African diaspora. (Side digression Me, I love how much they add to the large communal apartment building where we all live.) So I spent quite some time getting their comments deleted.
And, just on accountabecuase, I just wrote President Biden at the White House about this.
I think it’s worth contacting anyone in Congress and any other relevant federal officials you can think of.
I quote-retweeted the tweet to my two Senators and my Representative in Congress (and then blocked the jerk who replied directly to me and muted the other jerks in the replies). I plan to email all three of them next.
Chris and I have spent the last hour spreading this far and wide. Please do the same..