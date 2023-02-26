Uncanny Magazine Issue 51 Launches 3/7

The 51st issue of Uncanny Magazine, winner of six Hugos and a British Fantasy Award, will be available on March 7 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 51st issue of their six-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine’s content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages- half on day of release and half on April 4.

Follow Uncanny on their website, or on Twitter and Facebook.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 51 Table of Contents:

Cover

A Murmur of Dragons by Nilah Magruder

Editorials

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

“The Last Body Problem” by Meg Elison

Fiction

“A Soul in the World” by Charlie Jane Anders (3/7)

“To Put Your Heart Into a White Deer” by Kristiana Willsey (3/7)

“Perhaps in Understanding” by AnaMaria Curtis (3/7)

“Blank Space” by Delilah S. Dawson (4/4)

“In Time, a Weed May Break Stone” by Valerie Valdes (4/4)

“Space Treads” by Parlei Rivière (4/4)

“Yinying—Shadow” by Ai Jiang (3/7)

Reprint

“Bigger Fish” by Sarah Pinsker (4/4)

Nonfiction

“BookTok Fame Is a Lightning Strike” by C.L. Polk (3/7)

“Choosing to Build a Non-Patriarchal Fantasy World” by Jeffe Kennedy (3/7)

“On a Scaffold of Story: Parenting, Politics, and Narrative” by Ruthanna Emrys (4/4)

“The Partially Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” by Riley Silverman (4/4)

Poetry

“Dawning” by Tiffany Morris (3/7)

“The Music of Birds in Exile” by Ewa Gerald Onyebuchi (3/7)

“The Lummi Island Crossing Is Not What You Think” by Betsy Aoki (4/4)

“What They Love Now” by Sara Cleto and Brittany Warman (4/4)

Interviews

Kristiana Willsey interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (3/7)

Delilah S. Dawson interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (4/4)

Podcasts

Episode 51A (March 7): Editors’ Introduction, “A Soul in the World” by Charlie Jane Anders, as read by Erika Ensign, “Dawning” by Tiffany Morris, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Charlie Jane Anders.

(March 7): Editors’ Introduction, “A Soul in the World” by Charlie Jane Anders, as read by Erika Ensign, “Dawning” by Tiffany Morris, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Charlie Jane Anders. Episode 51B (April 4): Editors’ Introduction, “In Time, a Weed May Break Stone” by Valerie Valdes, as read by Matt Peters, “What They Love Now” by Sara Cleto and Brittany Warman, as read by Erika Ensign, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Valerie Valdes.