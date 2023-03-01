Audie Awards 2023 Finalists

Finalists in 26 competitive categories for the 2023 Audie Awards were announced by the Audio Publishers Association (APA) on February 23.

The Audie Awards® recognize excellence in audiobook and spoken word entertainment. The winners will be revealed on March 28.

The complete list of finalists is here. Categories of genre interest include:

SCIENCE-FICTION

How High We Go in the Dark

By Sequoia Nagamatsu

Narrated by Julia Whelan, Brian Nishii, Keisuke Hoashi, MacLeod Andrews, Jeanne Sakata, Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Matthew Bridges, Kotaro Watanabe, Brianna Ishibashi, Joe Knezevich, Micky Shiloah, Stephanie Komure, and Jason Culp

Published by HarperAudio

Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc

By Ash Bishop

Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman

Published by CamCat Books

No Kindness Too Soon

By Sylvain Neuvel

Narrated by Melanie Nicholls-King, Deepti Gupta, Neil Hellegers, Gabriel Vaughan, Kathy Searle, Imani Jade Powers, Nicolette Chin, Gopal Divan, and Garrett Michael Brown

Published by Audible Originals

Noor

By Nnedi Okorafor

Narrated by Délé Ogundiran

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia

YMIR

By Rich Larson

Narrated by Alan Medcroft

Published by Hachette Audio

FANTASY

The Art of Prophecy

By Wesley Chu

Narrated by Natalie Naudus

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Cold as Hell

By Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle

Narrated by Roger Clark

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Good Omens

By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay

Published by HarperAudio

Legends & Lattes

Written and narrated by Travis Baldree

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Monsters We Defy

By Leslye Penelope

Narrated by Shayna Small

Published by Hachette Audio

AUDIO DRAMA

1984

By George Orwell

Adapted by Anna Lea

Performed by Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Rhianne Barreto, Michael Maloney, Clare Corbett, Homer Todiwala, Jonathan Keeble, Rupert Holliday Evans, Sarah Paul, Simon Shepherd, Theo Solomon, Wayne Forester, Finnigan Morris, Hugo Whysall, Jake Turner, Jo Ashe, Katrina Cooke, Linton Tulloch, Morgan Denman, Bronwen Denman, Muriel Abehsera, and Rob Wilson

Published by Storytel Original

Clean Sweep

By Ilona Andrews

Performed by Alejandro Ruiz, Christopher Walker, Holly Adams, James Lewis, Karen Novack, Ken Jackson, Nora Achrati, Peter Holdway, Elias Khalil, Ryan Reid, and Alex Hill-Knight

Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia

Coraline

By Neil Gaiman

Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis

Published by HarperAudio

Good Omens

By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay

Published by HarperAudio

Pipeline

By Dominique Morisseau

Performed by Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi, and Karen Malina White

Published by LA Theatre Works