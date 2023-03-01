Audie Awards 2023 Finalists

Finalists in 26 competitive categories for the 2023 Audie Awards were announced by the Audio Publishers Association (APA) on February 23.
The Audie Awards® recognize excellence in audiobook and spoken word entertainment. The winners will be revealed on March 28.
The complete list of finalists is here. Categories of genre interest include:
SCIENCE-FICTION
How High We Go in the Dark
- By Sequoia Nagamatsu
- Narrated by Julia Whelan, Brian Nishii, Keisuke Hoashi, MacLeod Andrews, Jeanne Sakata, Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Matthew Bridges, Kotaro Watanabe, Brianna Ishibashi, Joe Knezevich, Micky Shiloah, Stephanie Komure, and Jason Culp
- Published by HarperAudio
Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc
- By Ash Bishop
- Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman
- Published by CamCat Books
No Kindness Too Soon
- By Sylvain Neuvel
- Narrated by Melanie Nicholls-King, Deepti Gupta, Neil Hellegers, Gabriel Vaughan, Kathy Searle, Imani Jade Powers, Nicolette Chin, Gopal Divan, and Garrett Michael Brown
- Published by Audible Originals
Noor
- By Nnedi Okorafor
- Narrated by Délé Ogundiran
- Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia
YMIR
- By Rich Larson
- Narrated by Alan Medcroft
- Published by Hachette Audio
FANTASY
The Art of Prophecy
- By Wesley Chu
- Narrated by Natalie Naudus
- Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Cold as Hell
- By Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle
- Narrated by Roger Clark
- Published by Blackstone Publishing
Good Omens
- By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
- Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay
- Published by HarperAudio
Legends & Lattes
- Written and narrated by Travis Baldree
- Published by Macmillan Audio
The Monsters We Defy
- By Leslye Penelope
- Narrated by Shayna Small
- Published by Hachette Audio
AUDIO DRAMA
1984
- By George Orwell
- Adapted by Anna Lea
- Performed by Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Rhianne Barreto, Michael Maloney, Clare Corbett, Homer Todiwala, Jonathan Keeble, Rupert Holliday Evans, Sarah Paul, Simon Shepherd, Theo Solomon, Wayne Forester, Finnigan Morris, Hugo Whysall, Jake Turner, Jo Ashe, Katrina Cooke, Linton Tulloch, Morgan Denman, Bronwen Denman, Muriel Abehsera, and Rob Wilson
- Published by Storytel Original
Clean Sweep
- By Ilona Andrews
- Performed by Alejandro Ruiz, Christopher Walker, Holly Adams, James Lewis, Karen Novack, Ken Jackson, Nora Achrati, Peter Holdway, Elias Khalil, Ryan Reid, and Alex Hill-Knight
- Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia
Coraline
- By Neil Gaiman
- Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis
- Published by HarperAudio
Good Omens
- By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
- Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay
- Published by HarperAudio
Pipeline
- By Dominique Morisseau
- Performed by Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi, and Karen Malina White
- Published by LA Theatre Works