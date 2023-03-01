SFWA Releases New SciFi StoryBundle

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has released its newest StoryBundle, “Space is Big. Really Big.,” for a limited time only, March 1–March 23, 2023. This StoryBundle offers a large selection of ebooks from independent and small press science fiction authors, and can be purchased at https://storybundle.com/space.
The “Space is Big. Really Big.” StoryBundle features 15 novels set in the vastness of space. Join us for tales of rogue AIs, pirates, ship-to-ship battles, and galactic politics all set in the biggest of tableaus: space. Perhaps the only thing bigger are the stories that take place within it.
SFWA StoryBundles are collections of ebooks offered at a discounted price and curated by the SFWA Indie Authors Committee. The committee sorted through nearly a hundred excellent submissions for this bundle, and the competition was very tough.
Readers decide what price they want to pay. For $5 (or more, if they’re feeling generous), they get the core bundle of four books in any ebook format available—WORLDWIDE!
- Hammer and Crucible by Tracy Cooper-Posey
- The Empyrean by Katherine Franklin
- Shadows of Mars by I.O. Adler
- Hometown Space Pirate by C. G. Harris
If they pay at least $20, they get all 4 of the core books, plus 11 more, for a total of 15. As a bonus, 2 of the books are newly packaged with their entire series, bringing your total number of books to 18 for the same low price!
- Redshift Rendezvous by John E. Stith
- Redspace Rising by Brian Trent
- Memory and Metaphor by Andrea Monticue
- The Signal Out of Space by Mike Jack Stoumbos
- Primary Inversion by Catherine Asaro
- Rattle Man by E.H. Gaskins
- The Sounding Dark by Jo Graham
- Brain for Rent (Hardly Used) by D.M Pruden
- The Venusian Job by Ryan McFadden
- Skylark in the Fog by Helyna L. Clove
- Goodbye to the Sun by Jonathan Nevair
Once March 23 passes,this particular collection will never be available again. Readers will gain a rich collection of science fiction and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support speculative fiction genres and writers.
[Based on a press release.]
Clickity
Thanks for promoting the SFWA bundle – appreciate it!