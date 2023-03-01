SFWA Releases New SciFi StoryBundle

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has released its newest StoryBundle, “Space is Big. Really Big.,” for a limited time only, March 1–March 23, 2023. This StoryBundle offers a large selection of ebooks from independent and small press science fiction authors, and can be purchased at https://storybundle.com/space.

The “Space is Big. Really Big.” StoryBundle features 15 novels set in the vastness of space. Join us for tales of rogue AIs, pirates, ship-to-ship battles, and galactic politics all set in the biggest of tableaus: space. Perhaps the only thing bigger are the stories that take place within it.

SFWA StoryBundles are collections of ebooks offered at a discounted price and curated by the SFWA Indie Authors Committee. The committee sorted through nearly a hundred excellent submissions for this bundle, and the competition was very tough.

Readers decide what price they want to pay. For $5 (or more, if they’re feeling generous), they get the core bundle of four books in any ebook format available—WORLDWIDE!

Hammer and Crucible by Tracy Cooper-Posey

The Empyrean by Katherine Franklin

Shadows of Mars by I.O. Adler

Hometown Space Pirate by C. G. Harris

If they pay at least $20, they get all 4 of the core books, plus 11 more, for a total of 15. As a bonus, 2 of the books are newly packaged with their entire series, bringing your total number of books to 18 for the same low price!

Redshift Rendezvous by John E. Stith

Redspace Rising by Brian Trent

Memory and Metaphor by Andrea Monticue

The Signal Out of Space by Mike Jack Stoumbos

Primary Inversion by Catherine Asaro

Rattle Man by E.H. Gaskins

The Sounding Dark by Jo Graham

Brain for Rent (Hardly Used) by D.M Pruden

The Venusian Job by Ryan McFadden

Skylark in the Fog by Helyna L. Clove

Goodbye to the Sun by Jonathan Nevair

Once March 23 passes,this particular collection will never be available again. Readers will gain a rich collection of science fiction and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support speculative fiction genres and writers.

[Based on a press release.]