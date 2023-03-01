SFWA Releases New SciFi StoryBundle

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has released its newest StoryBundle, “Space is Big. Really Big.,” for a limited time only, March 1–March 23, 2023. This StoryBundle offers a large selection of ebooks from independent and small press science fiction authors, and can be purchased at https://storybundle.com/space.

The “Space is Big. Really Big.” StoryBundle features 15 novels set in the vastness of space. Join us for tales of rogue AIs, pirates, ship-to-ship battles, and galactic politics all set in the biggest of tableaus: space. Perhaps the only thing bigger are the stories that take place within it.   

SFWA StoryBundles are collections of ebooks offered at a discounted price and curated by the SFWA Indie Authors Committee. The committee sorted through nearly a hundred excellent submissions for this bundle, and the competition was very tough. 

Readers decide what price they want to pay. For $5 (or more, if they’re feeling generous), they get the core bundle of four books in any ebook format available—WORLDWIDE! 

  • Hammer and Crucible by Tracy Cooper-Posey
  • The Empyrean by Katherine Franklin
  • Shadows of Mars by I.O. Adler
  • Hometown Space Pirate by C. G. Harris

If they pay at least $20, they get all 4 of the core books, plus 11 more, for a total of 15. As a bonus, 2 of the books are newly packaged with their entire series, bringing your total number of books to 18 for the same low price!

  • Redshift Rendezvous by John E. Stith
  • Redspace Rising by Brian Trent
  • Memory and Metaphor by Andrea Monticue
  • The Signal Out of Space by Mike Jack Stoumbos
  • Primary Inversion by Catherine Asaro
  • Rattle Man by E.H. Gaskins
  • The Sounding Dark by Jo Graham
  • Brain for Rent (Hardly Used) by D.M Pruden
  • The Venusian Job by Ryan McFadden
  • Skylark in the Fog by Helyna L. Clove
  • Goodbye to the Sun by Jonathan Nevair

Once March 23 passes,this particular collection will never be available again. Readers will gain a rich collection of science fiction and can opt to donate part of their purchase price to support SFWA’s ongoing work to promote and support speculative fiction genres and writers. 

[Based on a press release.]

