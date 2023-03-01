2022 Ursa Major Awards Nominees

Image by EosFoxx

The nominations for the 2022 Ursa Major Awards have been finalized. The Ursa Major Award is presented annually for “excellence in the furry arts.” Anyone may nominate and vote for candidates for the Awards. The 2022 Ursa Major Awards final ballot will be open for voting from March 1 to March 31 on the UMA website.

THE 2022 NOMINEES

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

• DC League of Super-Pets (Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levin; July 29)

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado; December 21)

• Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Directed by Jeff Fowler; April 8)

• The Bad Guys (Directed by Pierre Perifel; April 22)

• Turning Red (Directed by Domee Shi; March 11)

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

• Horns (Directed by FattyDragonite; December 9)

• The Legend of Pipi (Directed by Julia Schoel and Birgit Uhlig; Jul 16)

• Monkey Wrench – The Ghost Egg (Directed by Julia Schoel and Birgit Uhlig; Jul 16)

• Tales From Scorchwater Valley (Directed by Alex Henderson; February 15)

• Tales of Zale – Flickering Lights (Directed by Sif Savery; September 7)

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

• Bluey (Created by Joe Brumm; Season 3 (Part 2))

• Helluva Boss (Directed by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano; Season 2, episodes 1-10)

• The Owl House (Created by Dana Terrace; season 2 episode 11 to season 3 episode 1)

• Tuca & Bertie (Created by Lisa Hanawalt; Season 3) Mature Audiences.

• Zootopia+ (Directed by Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad, Season 1)

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

• A FurryFaux Paw, by Jessica Kara. (Page Street Kids; July 26)

• Brothers At Arms by R.A. Meenan. (Starcrest Fox Press; February 14)

• Mouse Cage, by Malcolm F. Cross. (Fenris Publishing; July 13)

• Scars of the Golden Dancer, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books; March 4) Mature Audiences

• Toledot (Post-Self #2), by Madison Scott-Clary. (Self; January 21)

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

• Bears & Bravery, by Gre7g Luterman (illustrations by BearHybrid). (The Bear Minimum patreon; April 5)

• Draught Horse, by Huskyteer. (ROAR 11; July)

• Null, by Elise Zoe Heider. (Google Docs; April 10) Mature Audiences

• The Otter’s wings, by Mary E. Lowd. (ShadowSpinners Press; October 15)

• The Swift-Footed Darling of the Rocks (Do NOT Actually Call Me That), by Marie Croke. (Zooscape; issue 14)

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

• Circles: Volume 4, by Steve Domanski and Andrew French. (Fenris Publishing, collection, Febuary 21)

• ROAR: Volume 11, Edited by Ian Madison Keller. (Bad Dog Books, anthology, July 1)

• Usagi Yojimbo Origins, by Stan Sakai. (IDW Publishing, trade paperback collection; volume 2 to 4)

• Usagi Yojimbo (Trade Paperback), by Stan Sakai. (IDW Publishing, trade paperback collection; Tengu War to Crossroads)

• When the World Was Young: A Prehistoric Anthology, edited by Madison Scott-Clary. (The Furry Historical Fiction Society,anthology, December 1

Best Non-Fiction Work

• Art, Furries, God, by Patricia Taxxon. (YouTube, video; Jul 6)

• Furries & The Ethics of Cringe Culture, by Kurtis Connor. (You Tube, video; September 30)

• Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor, article, December 5.)

• Ursa’s Major Issue – Confident self-promotion vs humble passionate skill, and a voting system’s favoritism, by Sonious. (Flayrah, article; June 9)

• Who Runs The Internet? Furries, by Dylan Reeve. (The Spinoff, article; January 11)

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

• Slightly Damned, by Chu. (Internet, pages 1038 to 1081)

• Sonic the Hedgehog, written by Evan Stanley and Ian Flynn, art by Aaron Hammerstrom, Evan Stanley and Adam Bryce Thomas. (IDW; issues 48 to 55)

• Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai. (IDW Publishing; issues 25 to 31)

• Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat & Kid, by Stan Sakai. (IDW Publishing; issues 1 to 6)

• The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes, by Doc N. (Internet, October 3 to December 23)

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

• Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet, January 4 to December 30)

• Duncan & Eddie, by Chevril. (Twitter; January 1 to December 26)

• Foxes In Lovel, @foxesinlove. (Twitter; January 1 to December 21)

• Part Time Dragons, by Part Time Dragons. (Internet; Dragon Bite Meat to The Disturbing Side Effects of Immortality)

• The Whiteboard, by Doc N. (Internet, January 4 to December 23)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

• Deep Sky Anchor, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Internet; May to December)

• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet; January 12 to September 30)

• Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon (Internet; January 1 to December 29)

• InFurNation, edited by Rod O’Riley. (Internet; January 1 to December 30)

• Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd (Internet; Issue 14 to 16)

Best Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.

• Ais05, Dragon Party, (Twitter, October 18)

• Caraid, Jedit Ojanen, Mercenary, (Twitter, August 18)

• Jacato, Wind Watcher (Twitter, March 3)

• Wildering, Space Boy, (Twitter, December 1)

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

• Cult of the Lamb (Developer: Massive Monster, Publisher: Devolver Digital; Aug 11)

• Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Developer: Monkey Craft, Publisher: Bandai Namco; July 8)

• Lookouts (Developer: ParanoidHawk and ColDoggo, Publisher: itch.io; March 31)

• Stray (Developer: BlueTwelve Studio, Publisher: Annapurna Interactive; July 19)

• Tunic (Developer: Andrew Shouldice, Publisher: Finji; March 16)

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

• e621, Art archive

• Fluffle, reverse image search for the furry community

• Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories

• Kemono Café, Furry webcomic hosting

• Wikifur, Furry wiki

Best Anthropomorphic Music

• Another Railway Day, by Nonnie, album, November 23.

• Can Opener’s Notebook: Fish Whisperer, by Vylet Pony. album, Feb 22.

• Cute Cervid Vol. 1, by CUTE CERVID (various artists), album, December 2.

• idaidaida, by ida deerz. album, June 3.

• Visiting Narcissa, by Patricia Taxxon. album, June 3.

Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit

• This category will not be contested this year due to insufficient nominations