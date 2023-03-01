Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll Winners

Editor Neil Clarke has announced the winners of the Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll.

BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA

BEST SHORT STORY

BEST COVER ART

2022 Winner

“Art Block” by Daniel Conway

“Art Block” by Daniel Conway

2nd Place

“Shrine of Nameless Stars” by Daniel Ignacio

“Canvas of Life – Yellow” by Raja Nandepu

3rd Place

“Ashes” by Yuumei

“Ashes” by Yuumei