Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll Winners

Posted on by

Editor Neil Clarke has announced the winners of the Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll.

BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA

BEST SHORT STORY

BEST COVER ART

2022 Winner
“Art Block” by Daniel Conway

“Art Block” by Daniel Conway

2nd Place
“Shrine of Nameless Stars” by Daniel Ignacio

“Canvas of Life – Yellow” by Raja Nandepu

3rd Place
“Ashes” by Yuumei

“Ashes” by Yuumei

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.