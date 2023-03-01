Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll Winners

Editor Neil Clarke has announced the winners of the Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll.
BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA
- 2022 Winner: “We Built This City” by Marie Vibbert (novelette)
- 2nd Place: “The Sadness Box” by Suzanne Palmer (novelette)
- 3rd Place: “Bishop’s Opening” by R.S.A. Garcia (novella)
BEST SHORT STORY
- 2022 Winner: “Calf Cleaving in the Benthic Black” by Isabel J. Kim
- 2nd Place: “The Dragon Project” by Naomi Kritzer
- 3rd Place: “Company Town” by Aimee Ogden
BEST COVER ART
2022 Winner
“Art Block” by Daniel Conway
2nd Place
“Shrine of Nameless Stars” by Daniel Ignacio
3rd Place
“Ashes” by Yuumei