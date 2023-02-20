Social Media’s Spoutible Challenged Over Sexual Content Policy

Some users think Spoutible might make a good landing place when they leave Twitter, however, the platform’s “Adult Nudity & Sexual Content” policy is being criticized by Courtney Milan and others. The policy begins –
Spoutible prohibits the posting or sharing of any sexually explicit content.
Examples of Adult Nudity & Sexual Content may include:
- Sharing or posting sexually explicit images or videos, including nudity, sexual acts, and pornography.
- Engaging in sexually suggestive or explicit language in posts, comments, or private messages.
- Sharing or posting sexually suggestive or explicit content, including images, videos, and text, that are not sexually explicit but still violate the community guidelines.
- Sharing or posting links to sexually explicit websites or content.
- Posting sexually explicit comments or messages on public profiles or pages.
- Engaging in non-consensual sharing or distribution of sexually explicit images or videos, also known as revenge porn.
Exceptions may be made for medical, health, educational or artistic content.
Courtney Milan asserts that under Spoutible’s policy people will risk being banned for discussing or providing links to various well-known public topics in a thread that starts here. Here are Milan’s opening comments:
Adele Buck shared some screencaps of others’ reactions.
Ursula Vernon had this comment on the kerfuffle.
Today Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy defended how the policy is administered:
Investing popcorn futures
c4c
I’m going to use it, it’s one of two Near-twitters I have had 0 problems figuring out, but this means a lot of my friends won’t, which limits its value. Sigh.
I’d also be interested in seeing the response of the horror community to this. Will people be told that violence is OK as long as the character isn’t looking flirty?
The responses of some of Spoutible’s fans make me worry that black hats with big buckles will be in fashion again soon. (Will ducking stools follow?)
I’m sorry, referring to talking as ‘Spouting’ is a major turn-off for me. Tweeting was bad enough, but spouting?
This whole situation really raises a big red flag for me. One of the folks raising a ruckus with Courtney insisted that she wanted a “family-friendly” site because her grandchildren played with her phone. When I suggested she might not want to do social media on her phone, then, her snippy response was that it was her only internet, followed by a snitch block.
A number of the complainers are older white women from Southern locations who claim liberal ties. But…I have my suspicions.
And, as a result, while I’m keeping my Spoutible account just to protect my name, I’m not interested in developing a presence there. After all, I (oh dear) often have sweary characters. I’ve seen the same tone come up lately about swearing, on both Facebook and Twitter, with different people. I suspect we have a new wave of Puritanism incoming.
I found this thread (long!) helpful in understanding what went wrong, and how it could be fixed: https://twitter.com/rahaeli/status/1627667407874531328
I’m tired. I’m really tired.
Most of the time I’ve been online I’ve been hearing about the irredeemable evil of whatever site I’ve been on. Spoutible and Mastodon at least don’t have effing Nazis, and aren’t trying to make us pay for content like Post is (the one I’ve been hearing the most “this place is too perfect for you to criticize” stuff about.)
But if people would rather come join me on Mastodon than Spoutible, that’s fine with me.
SpoutStalk
Choosing to go up against Courtney Milan on social media is like, why not start a land war in Asia while you’re at it