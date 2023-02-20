Social Media’s Spoutible Challenged Over Sexual Content Policy

Some users think Spoutible might make a good landing place when they leave Twitter, however, the platform’s “Adult Nudity & Sexual Content” policy is being criticized by Courtney Milan and others. The policy begins –

Spoutible prohibits the posting or sharing of any sexually explicit content.

Examples of Adult Nudity & Sexual Content may include:

Sharing or posting sexually explicit images or videos, including nudity, sexual acts, and pornography. Engaging in sexually suggestive or explicit language in posts, comments, or private messages. Sharing or posting sexually suggestive or explicit content, including images, videos, and text, that are not sexually explicit but still violate the community guidelines. Sharing or posting links to sexually explicit websites or content. Posting sexually explicit comments or messages on public profiles or pages. Engaging in non-consensual sharing or distribution of sexually explicit images or videos, also known as revenge porn.

Exceptions may be made for medical, health, educational or artistic content.

Courtney Milan asserts that under Spoutible’s policy people will risk being banned for discussing or providing links to various well-known public topics in a thread that starts here. Here are Milan’s opening comments:

I start by noting that the policy contains potential exceptions: "Exceptions may be made for medical, health, educational or artistic content."



There is no exception for political content. There is no exception for public interest content. — Courtney Milan ???? (@courtneymilan) February 20, 2023

This is not going to be a comprehensive list of issues with Spoutible's policy; it's going to demonstrate the serious safety issues that this policy presents to its users with a few select examples. — Courtney Milan ???? (@courtneymilan) February 20, 2023

Adele Buck shared some screencaps of others’ reactions.

Wow. A bunch of us really thought that the whale site might be a new home. WE WERE WRONG. pic.twitter.com/8HT8bGbtHH — Adele Buck (@_AdeleBuck) February 20, 2023

Ursula Vernon had this comment on the kerfuffle.

Sigh. I quite liked the site’s functionality, too, even though it ran like molasses half the time. Back to Tumblr, I guess. — Kingfisher & Wombat (@UrsulaV) February 20, 2023

Today Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy defended how the policy is administered:

????Here is my statement regarding https://t.co/hfFdnf3iBl's policy on adult nudity and sexual content. pic.twitter.com/SaiMC14u6k — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 20, 2023

Yes, of course. The people who are complaining about the policy have been Spouting about sex and their books since we launched without issue. No one was suspended for spouting about sex. This "controversy" started with fewer than 30 accounts trying to get us to change the policy. https://t.co/37uWebbm9M — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 20, 2023