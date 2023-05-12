2023 Aurora Award Ballot Released

The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) today announced the ballot for the 2023 Aurora Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror composed of eligible works done by Canadians in 2022.

The finalists were nominated by CSFFA members, with the top five nominated works appearing on the ballot; additional works were included where there was a tie for fifth place.

An online awards ceremony will be held on August 19, 2023, at 5:00 Eastern with hosts Mark Leslie Lefebvre and Liz Anderson. Details at www.csffa.ca

BEST NOVEL

All the Seas of the World, Guy Gavriel Kay, Penguin Canada

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

The Embroidered Book, Kate Heartfield, HarperVoyager

Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

The Void Ascendant, Premee Mohamed, Solaris Books

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Black Hole Radio – Ka’Azula, Ann Birdgenaw, DartFrog Books

Ghostlight, Kenneth Oppel, Puffin Canada

The Hollow Boys: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 1, Douglas Smith, Spiral Path Books

Night of the Raven, Dawn of the Dove, Rati Mehrotra, Wednesday Books

Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books

BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA

Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk, Tordotcom

High Times in the Low Parliament, Kelly Robson, TordotCom

The Jade Setter of Janloon, Fonda Lee, Subterranean Press

“A Sky and a Heaven”, Eric Choi, Just Like Being There, Springer Nature

The Tiger Came to the Mountains, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Amazon Original Stories

BEST SHORT STORY

“Big Trouble in Droidtown”, Hayden Trenholm, The Astronaut Always Rings Twice, Tyche Books

“Broken Vow: The Adventures of Flick Gibson, Intergalactic Videographer”, Peter G. Reynolds, On Spec Magazine, Issue 120

“Douen”, Suzan Palumbo, The Dark, Issue 82

“The Five Rules of Supernova Surfing, or A For Real Solution to the Fermi Paradox, Bro”, Geoffrey W. Cole, Clarkesworld, Issue 184

“Green Witch”, Elizabeth Whitton, Prairie Witch, Prairie Soul Press

“A New Brave World”, Eric Choi, Brave New Worlds, Zombies Need Brains

“Schrödinger’s Cats”, Wayne Cusack, Polar Borealis Magazine, Issue #22

“We Are the Thing That Lives on the Moon”, Gillian Secord, Fireside Magazine, Issue 101, March

BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL/COMIC

Birds of Maine, Michael deForge, Drawn and Quarterly

Cupcake War Machine, Marika Kapogeorgakis, webcomic

Goblins, Ellipsis Hana Stephens, webcomic

It Never Rains, Kari Maaren, webcomic

Mistress of the Winds, Michèle Laframboise, Echofictions

Questionable Content, Jeph Jacques, webcomic

Wychwood, Ally Rom Colthoff, webcomic

BEST POEM/SONG

“After the Apocalypse”, Colleen Anderson, NewMyths, Vol 16, issue 61

“Ghost Stories”, James Grotkowski, Polar Starlight Magazine, Issue 6

“In Stock Images of the Future, Everything is White”, Terese Mason Pierre, Uncanny Magazine, Issue Forty-Six

“Poltergeist”, Rhonda Parrish, Star*Line, Vol 45, Issue 2

“Rapunzel in the Desert”, Melissa Yuan-Innes, On Spec Magazine, Issue 122

“a sinkhole invites a street to consider its future”, Dominik Parisien, Uncanny Magazine, Issue Forty-Four

“Three Herons”, Geoffrey W. Cole, Polar Starlight Magazine, Issue 5

“The Wolf of Your Passions”, Lynne Sargent, Augur Magazine, Issue 5.2

BEST RELATED WORK

The Astronaut Always Rings Twice, edited by Shannon Allen and JR Campbell, Tyche Books

Nothing Without Us Too, edited by Cait Gordon and Talia C. Johnson, Renaissance

On Spec Magazine, Issues 119, 120, and 121, managing editor Diane Walton, The Copper Pig Writers’ Society

Prairie Witch, edited by Stacey Kondla, Prairie Soul Press

Strange Wars: Speculative Fiction of Coalitions in Conflict, edited by Don Miasek, TDotSpec

BEST COVER ART/INTERIOR ILLUSTRATION

Arboreality, cover art, Rachel Yu Lobbenberg, Stelliform Press

The Astronaut Always Rings Twice, cover art, Kayla Kowalyk, Tyche Books

Birthday of the Unicorn, cover art, Marco Marin, TdotSpec

Weird Fishes, cover art, Julia Louise Pereira, Stelliform Press

The World We Left Behind, Swati Chavda, On Spec Magazine, Issue 119

BEST FAN WRITING AND PUBLICATION

JenEric Movie Reviews, Éric Desmarais, JenEric Designs

Polar Borealis Magazine, Issues: 21, 22, and 23, edited by R. Graeme Cameron

Polar Starlight Magazine, Issues: 5, 6, and 7, edited by Rhea E. Rose

The Travelling TARDIS, Jennifer Desmarais, JenEric Designs

Young People Read Old SFF, edited by James Davis Nicoll, online

BEST FAN RELATED WORK

Augurcon, Terese Mason Pierre and Kerry C. Byrne, co-directors, Toria Liao, operations director, online

Can*Con, Marie Bilodeau and Derek Künsken, co-chairs, Ottawa

ephemera Reading Series, KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online

When Words Collide, Randy McCharles, chair, online

The Worldshapers Podcast, Edward Willett, online

[Thanks to Clifford Samuels for the story.]