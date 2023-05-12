2023 Zsoldos Péter Award

The Zsoldos Péter Award 2023 winner was announced April 20.



The award was established in 1997 to preserve the memory of Zsoldos Péter, the most prominent Hungarian science fiction writer of the last century. It was reformed in 2020, and now it awards other speculative works also, not just science fiction. Also in 2020, a new category was introduced to acknowledge the work of translators.

NOVELS

SHORT STORIES

Moskát Anita: Fekete monitor (A hazugság tézisei, GABO Kiadó) [“Black Monitor”]

BEST TRANSLATED NOVEL

A professional jury selected the winners in each category. The works of Hungarian creators were judged by a jury of seven people: Vera Benczik, Péter H. Nagy, Orsolya Hegedűs, József Keserű, Péter Kristóf Makai, Réka Szilárd and Bogi Takács. From among the translated works, a three-member jury selected the best ones: József Lapis, Anna Nina Orosz and Zsófia O. Réti.

[Thanks to Bence Pintér for the story and title translations.]